Paramount+ Launches 'Peak Screaming' Collection for Halloween

Paramount+ subscribers daring enough to look over the peak are in for a month of scares. To celebrate the Halloween season, the streamer has officially brought back its "Peak Screaming" hub, a frightful collection of TV series and movies that will help get subscribers in the spirit of Halloween.

Marking the third year the streamer has brought subscribers the Peak Screaming collection, this year's lineup includes more than 400 fan-favorite horror movies, series, and episodes. Now available as its own hub in the Paramount+ library, the seasonal spooktacular features different collections to help users find just the scare they're looking for, including Big Screen's Big Screams like Scream VI and Smile, Supernatural Scares including The Grudge and The Blair Witch Project, and Creature Features such as King Kong and Crawl. Subscribers can also get a spooky bast of nostalgia with Halloween episodes of Nickelodeon favorites, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, and Rugrats. The October scares will also include the debut of Bargain on Oct. 5 and Pet Semaraty: Bloodlines on Oct. 6.

(Photo: Paramount+)

This year's Peak Screaming content is special, as Paramount+ will also be the streaming home to CBS' seasonal content, including the first-ever Big Brother primetime Halloween episode, a wrestling-themed Halloween episode on The Price Is Right, and a spooky celebration on Let's Make a Deal. The lneup of TV series, episodes, and movies will also come to life with the first-ever Paramount+ Peak Screaming-themed celebration at the Javits Center Saturday, Oct. 14 exclusively to New York Comic Con badge holders. Paramount+ is also set to present The Haunted Lodge, an immersive, pop-up Halloween experience.

Paramount+'s Peak Screaming collection promises to raise plenty of goosebumps, but those hoping to countdown to Halloween with the collection will need to have a Paramount+ subscription, which you can sing up for here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).