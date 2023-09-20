Paramount+ Launches 'Peak Screaming' Collection for Halloween
There's more horror in store for Paramount+ subscribers with the streamer's annual Peak Screaming collection.
Paramount+ subscribers daring enough to look over the peak are in for a month of scares. To celebrate the Halloween season, the streamer has officially brought back its "Peak Screaming" hub, a frightful collection of TV series and movies that will help get subscribers in the spirit of Halloween.
Marking the third year the streamer has brought subscribers the Peak Screaming collection, this year's lineup includes more than 400 fan-favorite horror movies, series, and episodes. Now available as its own hub in the Paramount+ library, the seasonal spooktacular features different collections to help users find just the scare they're looking for, including Big Screen's Big Screams like Scream VI and Smile, Supernatural Scares including The Grudge and The Blair Witch Project, and Creature Features such as King Kong and Crawl. Subscribers can also get a spooky bast of nostalgia with Halloween episodes of Nickelodeon favorites, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, and Rugrats. The October scares will also include the debut of Bargain on Oct. 5 and Pet Semaraty: Bloodlines on Oct. 6.
This year's Peak Screaming content is special, as Paramount+ will also be the streaming home to CBS' seasonal content, including the first-ever Big Brother primetime Halloween episode, a wrestling-themed Halloween episode on The Price Is Right, and a spooky celebration on Let's Make a Deal. The lneup of TV series, episodes, and movies will also come to life with the first-ever Paramount+ Peak Screaming-themed celebration at the Javits Center Saturday, Oct. 14 exclusively to New York Comic Con badge holders. Paramount+ is also set to present The Haunted Lodge, an immersive, pop-up Halloween experience.
Paramount+'s Peak Screaming collection promises to raise plenty of goosebumps, but those hoping to countdown to Halloween with the collection will need to have a Paramount+ subscription, which you can sing up for here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Big Screen's Big Screams
Scream VI
Smile
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
Mother!
Orphan: First Kill
Significant Other
X*
Pearl*
Shutter Island
The Addams Family (2019)
Case 39
Super 8
Annihilation
Slash Hits
Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers*
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later*
Halloween: Resurrection
Scream (1995)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Becky*
Bodies Bodies Bodies*
13 Fanboy*
Horror Heroines
A Quiet Place
A Quiet Place Part II
YELLOWJACKETS*
10 Cloverfield Lane
Misdommar*
Smile
Mother!
Arrival
The Ring
Margaux
Red eye
Why Women Kill
Supernatural Scares
The Ring (2002)
The Grudge (2004)
The Blair Witch Project
Pet Sematary (2019)
Family Fright Night
The Addams Family (1991)
The Addams Family (2019)
Monster High: The Movie
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
A Really Haunted Loud House (debuts on the service within collection on Thursday, Sept. 28)
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Invader Zim
Sabrina the Teenage Wtich
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Hunter Street
Every Witch Way
Coming of Rage
TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE
WOLF PACK, SCHOOL SPIRITS
Teeth*
Firestarter
My Dead Ex
It Follows*
The Faculty
School Spirits
Hard Candy*
The Woods
You're Killing Me*
Critically Acclaimed
Arrival
District 9
Rosemary's Baby*
Annihilation
Suspiria (1977)*
Hard Candy*
Bound
Jacob's Ladder
The Novice*
Zodiac*
The Killing of a Sacred Deer*
Post Mortem*
Creature Features
King Kong (1976)
Cloverfield*
Crawl
Congo*
Prophecy
Mimic
Mimic 2
Megaladon: Rising*
Grizzle II: Revenge*
Cursed
Ape Vs. Monster*
The Bigfoot Trap*
Lamb*
A24 Horror
Midsommar*
Bodies Bodies Bodies*
The Killing of a Sacred Deer*
Men*
The Lighthouse*
The Death of Dick Long*
A Ghost Story*
Costume Goals
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Top Gun: Maverick
Sonic 2
STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM
Babylon
School of Rock
Galazy Quest
Everything Everywhere All At Once*
Halloween Nickstalgia
SpongeBob SquarePants
Hey Arnold!
Rugrats (1991)
iCarly (2007)
Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
International Horror
Train to Busan*
The Host*
Death's Roulette
Curandero