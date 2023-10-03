Max Unveils 'House of Halloween' Collection of TV Series and Movies for October
Max's House of Halloween hub features everything from 'The Exorcist' to 'Coraline,' 'The Last of Us,' and more.
After rebranding as Max earlier this year, the newly relaunched Max streaming service is marking spooky season in a big way. This October, Max subscribers browsing through the streamer's catalogue of content will be offered plenty of scares via the platform's first-ever House of Halloween hub, an interactive spotlight page
Max's House of Halloween hub sets itself apart from other streaming service's Halloween collections in a big way: the House of Halloween hub separates content into various scare levels, making it easier than ever to find the spooky title perfect for you. The Sweet Treat collection features family-friendly viewing options like Coraline, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and Halloween Cookie Challenge, with the Scary, But Not Scary-Scary category offering a bit more frights with titles like HBO's The Last of Us, True Blood, and Lovecraft Country. Those looking for some true scares this Halloween season can browse the Haunt Your Dreams, a collection of titles that includes everything from Annabelle to It, Evil Dead Rise, The Nun, The Exorcist, and more.
Given that the Max rebrand brought with it Discovery content, Max's Halloween offerings also include plenty Discovery and Travel Channel titles. The hub features ghost-related and paranormal series, such as Ghost Adventures, The Dead Files, Conjuring Kesha, and more. As October continues, the collection will grow with new seasons of Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, and even Season 20 of Ghost Adventures.
In order to view Max's House of Halloween collection, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
