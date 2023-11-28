'Fallout' TV Series First Look and Premiere Date Revealed

Fallout is taking the leap from video games into TV on April 12, 2024 only on Prime Video. The adaptation was announced back in 2020, and now fans can finally get their first glimpse of it in nine teaser images released on Tuesday. So far, reception of the teasers has players optimistic.

Prime Video just brought the stylized future world of Fallout to live with shots of the Brotherhood of Steel, the junkyard town of Philly and even a close-up of Walton Goggins in character as The Ghoul. We also see Ella Purnell as Lucy and Aaron Moten as Maximus, but don't be alarmed if none of these characters sound familiar to you. The show tells an original story rather than directly adapting the plot from any of the video games. That means immersion in the world itself will be the most important factor for long-time fans.

Fallout was developed for TV by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan – the duo behind the 2016 reimagining of Westworld for HBO. They are joined by Bethesda Games Studios' Todd Howard as an executive producer, while the hands-on showrunners are Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. In addition to Moten, Goggins and Purnell, stars include Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Mike Doyle, Moisés Arias and Johnny Pemberton, among others.

According to Prime Video, the Fallout TV show will be set 200 years after the apocalyptic nuclear event that took place in the year 2077 in the franchise's timeline. There are 11 games in the series so far and they are take place between the 21st, 22nd and 23rd centuries, though this setting in the late 2200s will be the most familiar to modern players. The setting of Philly is brand new, but fans on the franchise's Fandom Wiki have noted other familiar locations and factions referenced in the announcements so far.

For one thing, the Brotherhood of Steel is a staple of the franchise – a paramilitary organization operating in the remnants of the United States. Fans will also know the New California Republic or NCR, a political power rising in the western part of North America starting in the late 2100s. Fans are also familiar with the Vault-Tec Corporation and the "Vaults" it created in the distant past to protect humanity from nuclear fallout. However, the newly-referenced "Vault 33" is new, and has some commenters curious.

Fallout began filming in July of 2022, so it may have avoided the work stoppages of the summer due to the Hollywood labor strikes. That means it will likely be one of the biggest releases of 2024, and after the success of. The Last of Us, even TV fans who don't play video games could be tuning in. You can stream the show starting on April 12, 2024 on Prime Video.