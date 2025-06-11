Prime Video’s ‘Carrie’ TV Show Adds 14 More Actors To Cast

The cast of Mike Flanagan’s upcoming TV adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie for Prime Video is getting bigger.

Described as a “bold and timely reimagining” of King’s 1974 novel, which was first adapted for the screen in Brian De Palma’s 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek, the anticipated series just added 14 more actors to the cast, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Keeping in line with Flanagan’s previous works, six actors are veterans of Flanagan ensembles, including hits like The Haunting of Hill House, The Fall of the House of Usher, and Occulus, while the remaining eight stars are newcomers to the Flanaverse.

The 14 stars will appear in recurring guest star roles, though details of their characters are being kept underwraps. They join the previously announced Summer Howell as telekinetic teen Carrie White, Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan as Carrie’s mother Margaret White, and Siena Agudong as Sue Snell. Alison Thornton, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, and Joel Oulette are also attached.

Kate Siegel

Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

Flanagan’s most frequent collaborator, his wife, Kate Siegel has previously starred in the famed director’s films Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, and The Life of Chuck, as well as his hit Netflix original series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Michael Trucco

Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+

Best known for his roles as Samuel Anders on Battlestar Galactica and his recurring role as Nick Petteruti in How I Met Your Mother, Michael Trucco first teamed with Flanagan in 2016’s Hush. He reteamed with the director for Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, The Fall of the House of Usher, and most recently, The Life of Chuck.

Katee Sackhoff

Photo Credit: by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The upcoming show will reunite Flanagan with Katee Sackhoff for the first time since Oculus. The actress starred in the 2013 film as Marie Russell. Her other credits include Battlestar Galactica, The Mandalorian, and Halloween: Resurrection.

Rahul Kohli

Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Returning to the Flanaverse for the fourth time is actor Rahul Kohli. He previously starred as Owen Sharma in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Sheriff Hassan in Midnight Mass, and Napoleon Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Upon his casting announcement in Carrie, Kohli said it is “wonderful to be teaming up with @flanaganfilm again and getting to work with old friends and new.”

Crystal Balint

Photo Credit: David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Crystal Balint’s previous credits in the Flanaverse include Dolly in Midnight Mass, Maggie in The Midnight Club, and Morella User in The Fall of the House of Usher. Her other credits include Prison Break, Shut In, The 100, and Mech-X4.

Danielle Klaudt

After first joining the Flanaverse as Tamerlane Usher’s assistant in The Fall of the House of Usher, Danielle Klaudt will re-team with the director in the Carrie TV show. The series will mark the actress’ second appearance in a King adaptation after she previously starred in Netflix’s 1922, a film adaptation of King’s 2010 novella of the same name.

Heather Graham

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images

While Heather Graham may be a newcomer to the Flanaverse, she is not a newcomer to King’s expansive universe. The Chosen Family star previously appeared as Rita Blakemoor in The Stand, an adaptation of the writer’s 1978 novel of the same name.

Tim Bagley

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tim Bagley will star in a yet-to-be-announced role in the show, marking his first appearance in the growing Flanaverse. In addition to recurring roles on beloved shows like Will & Grace, The King of Queens, and Monk, the actor is also well-known for his starring role as Roger Pelton in Netflix’s adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel The Perfect Couple and Principal Gibbons on Fox’s The Great North.

Tahmoh Penikett

Photo Credit: Phillip Chin/Getty Images

Before joining Carrie, actor Tahmoh Penikett starred as Karl “Helo” Agathon on SyFy’s Battlestar Galactica, Jed Eubanks on Man of Steel, and Paul Ballard on Dollhouse, with his other credits including appearances on Fire Country, Taken, and Supernatural. More recently, he starred alongside Colman Domingo in Netflix’s action conspiracy thriller series The Madness.

Mapuana Makia

Photo Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Another newcomer to Flanagan’s horror universe, Mapuana Makia is best known for her leading role as Dr. Noelani Nakeyama on the Disney+ show Doogie Kamealoha M.D. She has also starred in Fantasy Island, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and Finding ‘Ohana.

Rowan Danielle

Newcomer Rowan Danielle will also star in the upcoming series. According to a post from her agency, Peak Talent Management, Danielle will appear in “a heavily recurring Guest Star role.”

Naika Toussaint

Naika Toussaint, who previously appeared in Washington Black, will guest star in an unknown role. Reacting to her casting on social media, the actress wrote, “News is out!!! Y’all I’m going to be in Carrie.”

Delainey Hayles

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Delainey Hayles is best known for her starring role as Claudia, a young vampire who was turned by Lestat, in AMC’s Interview with the Vampire, appearing in the role throughout the show’s second season. Her credits also include Something in the Closet, Holby City, and Too Close.

Cassandra Naud

Cassandra Naud is no stranger to the horror genre. The actress previously starred as CW in the 2022 horror film Influencer and more recently as Karen Simmons in the 2023 slasher It’s a Wonderful Knife.