10 Actors Set for Prime Video’s ‘Carrie’ Series

Prime Video’s upcoming Carrie series has added several actors to the cast.

Based on Stephen King’s beloved novel, Carrie was ordered to series in April, with Doctor Sleep’s Mike Flanagan serving as the writer and showrunner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a total of 10 actors have been cast in the new show, including the titular character. Carrie has been in development since late 2024 and is described by Prime as a “bold and timely reimagining” of King’s story. This will be the latest adaptation of Carrie, which was published in 1974 and is King’s first novel. Keep reading to see who all is starring in Carrie on Prime Video.

Summer Howell

SITGES, SPAIN – OCTOBER 07: Summer H. Howell attends to photocall of “Spirit in the Blood” film during Sitges Film Festival on October 07, 2024 in Sitges, Spain. (Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

Summer Howell has been cast as the titular Carrie White, a teenager with newly emerging telekinetic abilities. Howell, 21, is no stranger to the horror genre. She most recently starred in the 2024 Netflix teen slasher Time Cut as well as the thriller Spirit in the Blood. Other credits include All Fun and Games, Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story, Crashing Through the Snow, Clouds, Cult of Chucky, and Curse of Chucky.

Samantha Sloyan

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Samantha Sloyan is set to portray Carrie’s domineering mother, Margaret White. She most recently appeared in several episodes of Max’s hit new medical drama The Pitt, and will soon be seen in an adaptation of another King novel, The Life of Chuck, in theaters on Friday. Sloyan is perhaps best known for her roles as Leigh Crain in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and Dr. Penelope Blake during Seasons 11 and 12 of Grey’s Anatomy. Additional credits include The Place Between, The Fall of the House of Usher, Good Daughter, The Midnight Club, and SEAL Team.

Alison Thornton

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Alison Thornton will play Chris Hargensen, a popular senior at Ewen High School and one of the main protagonists. She pulls the prank on prom night that leads Carrie to her destructive actions. Thornton most recently recurred on the Paramount+ teen drama School Spirits. She can also be seen in Fire Country, Tracker, Wild Cards, Nancy Drew, Girl Gone Bad, Run & Gun, Dare Me, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and Let It Snow.

Thalia Dudek

Next up is Thalia Dudek, who is playing Emaline, another bully at Ewen High School. She can be seen in Doctor Who, Better Man, and The Remnant, as well as short films Unspoken Code, Land, and I Wish I Had a River.

Siena Agudong

(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

Sue Snell will be played by Siena Agudong. A popular high school senior, Sue develops empathy towards other people and is aware of her treatment of others, especially Carrie. Agudong can most recently be seen in the 2024 Tubi film Sidelined: The QB and Me, as well as The 4:30 Movie, Resident Evil, F9: The Fast Saga, Upside-Down Magic, No Good Nick, Teachers, Star Falls, and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.

Amber Midthunder

(Photo by Andrew Toth/WireImage)

Amber Midthunder has landed the role as Miss Desjardin, Carrie’s gym teacher. She initially handles Carrie’s bullying problem poorly, and it later influences her treatment of other girls, including Carrie. Midthunder previously appeared in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series as Princess Yue and starred on The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico. She can most recently be seen in the Paramount+ dark comedy film Novocaine. Other credits include Rez Ball, Dream Scenario, Prey, The Wheel, Legion, Only Mine, Hell or High Water, and Longmire.

Josie Totah

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Josie Totah has landed the role of Tina, a high school senior and member of the prom committee. She currently stars in the Apple TV+ period drama The Buccaneers, which will premiere its second season on June 18. Totah also starred in the Saved by the Bell reboot on Peacock and had a recurring role on Disney Channel’s Jessie as well as Fox’s musical comedy Glee. Other credits include Mr. Mayor, Human Resources, Moxie, Big Mouth, Magic Camp, No Good Nick, Champions, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Liv and Maddie, and Time Toys.

Arthur Conti

(Photo by Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for On)

Arthur Conti will play Chris’ boyfriend, Billy. He does not attend Eewan High and has a bad reputation. Although he treats Chris poorly, he still does things for her, despite putting himself at risk. He is the alpha-male among his friends, who do what he says. Conti appeared in 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and an episode of House of the Dragon in 2022.

Joel Oulette

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI)

Joel Oulette has been cast as Tommy, a popular high school senior who is Sue’s boyfriend. He can be seen in Sullivan’s Crossing, Here, Don’t Even, Can I Get a Witness, Avatar: The Last Airbender, My Life with the Walter Boys, and Nancy Drew. Oulette is set to star in the upcoming Descendants film, Descendants Wicked Wonderland, as Robbie Hood, the son of Robin Hood.

Matthew Lillard

Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Matthew Lillard rounds out the cast as Principal Grayle. He has some pretty iconic roles under his belt, most notably as Stu Macher in the first Scream, which he will be reprising in Scream 7, as well as Shaggy in the two Scooby-Doo live-action films, and various animated Scooby-Doo projects. Lillard can also be seen in Five Nights at Freddy’s and the upcoming sequel, Daredevil: Born Again, The Life of Chuck, Teen Titans Go!, He’s All That, Good Girls, Bosch, American Dad!, Twin Peaks.