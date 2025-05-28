Prime Video Drops Teaser for ‘Culpa Nuestra’

It’s the beginning of the end with the release of the Culpa Nuestra teaser.

The final installment of the Prime Video trilogy is set to release this fall, and according to Deadline, the new teaser is already the most-watched ever for an original streaming movie.

Following the previous films, Culpa Mía (My Fault) and Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) is the final of three adaptations of Mercedes Ron’s Wattpad book series. The first film released in 2023, followed by the second in 2024, and now the third in 2025. The films spawned English-language remake My Fault: London, which released in February.

Per Amazon, in the third film, “Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smolders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?”

Culpa Nuestra stars Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Eva Ruiz, Víctor Varona, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londoño, and Fran Morcillo. The trailer broke 163 million views across all platforms when it dropped in April, more than any other original movie for Prime Video across the same seven-day timeframe. It’s safe to say that fans are looking forward to the Spanish-language film, and even though the trailer didn’t reveal too much, it was enough to get people excited.

As of now, a premiere date for Culpa Nuestra has not been announced, but the film will be premiering this October, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer. And it shouldn’t be long until a full trailer is released along with a premiere date. For now, Culpa Nuestra is set to release this October on Prime Video.