Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2025

This coming February, Prime Video subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. After stocking titles like Unstoppable and The Calendar Killer last month, the streamer has unveiled all of the series, movies, and originals set to debut in February 2025.

Returning to the streamer for their third seasons will be both Reacher and Invincible. Set to see Mark Grayson continuing his journey as the superhero Earth needs, Invincible Season 3 is set to debut on Feb. 6, with the Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher following a few days later on Feb. 20. Prime’s original slate for February also features the Laverne Cox-starring comedy Clean Slate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the movie front, the streamer will stock fan-favorites like Groundhog Day, Dances with Wolves, Legally Blonde, Scarface, and The Devil Wears Prada, as well as Celine Song’s two-time Oscar-nominated film Past Lives. And just in time for Valentine’s Day, the streamer will add rom-coms including 50 First Dates, Along Came Polly, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Friends with Benefits, and Knocked Up, just to name a few.

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in February.

Feb. 1

PBC on Prime Video

50 First Dates

A Fish Called Wanda

Along Came Polly

Annie (2014)

Arctic

Because I Said So

Birdman Of Alcatraz

Bowling for Columbine

Breach

Capote

Dances with Wolves

De-Lovely

Duel At Diablo

Fargo (1996)

Fiddler On the Roof

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Friends with Benefits

Gang Related

Get Shorty

Ghost World

Gridiron Gang

Groundhog Day

Heartbreakers

I’M Gonna Git You Sucka

Irma La Douce

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Jason’s Lyric

Just Friends

Knocked Up

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Lakeview Terrace

Lars and the Real Girl

Leap Year

Leaving Las Vegas

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legally Blondes

Love Field

Married to the Mob

Midnight Cowboy

Milk

Mod Squad

Moonstruck

Mr. Deeds

Pitch Black

Platoon

Red River

Repo Men

Rescue Dawn

Riddick

Rob Roy

Running Scared

Sarafina!

Saved!

Sayonara

Scarface

Six Degrees of Separation

Southside With You

Teen Witch

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

That Awkward Moment

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Birdcage

The Bridges Of Madison County

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Devil Wears Prada

The Five-Year Engagement

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

The Madness Of King George

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mighty Quinn

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Wedding Date

Throw Momma From the Train

Undercover Brother

Untamed Heart

Uptown Girls

West Side Story (1961)

Witness For The Prosecution

Feb. 2

Past Lives

Feb. 4

Dìdi (弟弟)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Feb. 6

Clean Slate

Invincible S3

Feb. 7

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video

Blue Period

Contigo en el future

Feb. 11

50,000 First Dates: A True Story

Feb. 12

Dino Dex Part 2

Feb. 13

Sweethearts

Broken Rage

My Fault: London

Feb. 15

Next Goal Wins

Feb. 18

George Lopez: Muy Católico

Feb. 20

Reacher S3

Feb. 23

The Meg

Feb. 27

House of David

Su Majestad