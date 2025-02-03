Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2025

This coming February, Prime Video subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. After stocking titles like Unstoppable and The Calendar Killer last month, the streamer has unveiled all of the series, movies, and originals set to debut in February 2025.
Returning to the streamer for their third seasons will be both Reacher and Invincible. Set to see Mark Grayson continuing his journey as the superhero Earth needs, Invincible Season 3 is set to debut on Feb. 6, with the Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher following a few days later on Feb. 20. Prime’s original slate for February also features the Laverne Cox-starring comedy Clean Slate.
On the movie front, the streamer will stock fan-favorites like Groundhog Day, Dances with Wolves, Legally Blonde, Scarface, and The Devil Wears Prada, as well as Celine Song’s two-time Oscar-nominated film Past Lives. And just in time for Valentine’s Day, the streamer will add rom-coms including 50 First Dates, Along Came Polly, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Friends with Benefits, and Knocked Up, just to name a few.
Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in February.
Feb. 1
PBC on Prime Video
50 First Dates
A Fish Called Wanda
Along Came Polly
Annie (2014)
Arctic
Because I Said So
Birdman Of Alcatraz
Bowling for Columbine
Breach
Capote
Dances with Wolves
De-Lovely
Duel At Diablo
Fargo (1996)
Fiddler On the Roof
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Friends with Benefits
Gang Related
Get Shorty
Ghost World
Gridiron Gang
Groundhog Day
Heartbreakers
I’M Gonna Git You Sucka
Irma La Douce
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Jason’s Lyric
Just Friends
Knocked Up
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Lakeview Terrace
Lars and the Real Girl
Leap Year
Leaving Las Vegas
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legally Blondes
Love Field
Married to the Mob
Midnight Cowboy
Milk
Mod Squad
Moonstruck
Mr. Deeds
Pitch Black
Platoon
Red River
Repo Men
Rescue Dawn
Riddick
Rob Roy
Running Scared
Sarafina!
Saved!
Sayonara
Scarface
Six Degrees of Separation
Southside With You
Teen Witch
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
That Awkward Moment
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
The Birdcage
The Bridges Of Madison County
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Devil Wears Prada
The Five-Year Engagement
The French Lieutenant’s Woman
The Madness Of King George
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mighty Quinn
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Wedding Date
Throw Momma From the Train
Undercover Brother
Untamed Heart
Uptown Girls
West Side Story (1961)
Witness For The Prosecution
Feb. 2
Past Lives
Feb. 4
Dìdi (弟弟)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Feb. 6
Clean Slate
Invincible S3
Feb. 7
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video
Blue Period
Contigo en el future
Feb. 11
50,000 First Dates: A True Story
Feb. 12
Dino Dex Part 2
Feb. 13
Sweethearts
Broken Rage
My Fault: London
Feb. 15
Next Goal Wins
Feb. 18
George Lopez: Muy Católico
Feb. 20
Reacher S3
Feb. 23
The Meg
Feb. 27
House of David
Su Majestad