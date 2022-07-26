'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's' Elena Goode on What Makes the Show Different From the First (Exclusive)

Pretty Little Liars fans were excited when it was announced that a reimagined reboot of the original series would be coming to the small screen. The new series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin begins 20 years ago, when a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. In the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own. Elena Goode stars as Marjorie in the series, one of the mothers who was involved in a secret incident that happened decades before. Her daughter Noa (Maia Reficco) is one of the five main teen girls being tormented in the present day.

Premiering on HBO Max on July 28th from acclaimed executive producer and writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As a fan of the original, Goode couldn't be happier to contribute to the series. She's starred in major projects like Straight Outta Compton and appeared in 192 episodes of As The World Turns as the first LGBTQ+ character on soap television so she's used to making her mark. And that's what she plans tp continue to do with this role and beyond.

Ahead of the show's premiere, PopCulture spoke with Goode on how the show differs from the first. She also gushed about working with Aguirre-Sacasa and teased what she's working on next. Watch the full interview above and read below.

PC: Congratulations on your role in the new series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Fans are so excited the show is back. Were you a fan of the original series? And if so, who was your favorite?

EG: Yes. So, my favorite was definitely Emily. I love the way they had this love story unfold in the final season for her. That was really unexpected. And I think that's something that's really special about Roberto's work in general. He takes common themes, and he spins them on their head a bit. And so, he really makes things modern and present and also surprising.

Can you share a little bit with us about what the show is about? Obviously, we've read the description, but other than that, things have been pretty kept under the radar. They're really having us really guess what's going to happen this time around.

Yes, which is what we all want. We want to keep you guys really guessing, [and stay] on the edge of your seats. But the show is about a group of young girls, teenagers, and how they inadvertently come together in the wake of a mystery that begins with their mothers. And so, you watch how they tackle challenges and events that unfold as a result of that mystery.

How did this role come about for you? How did you hear about the audition?

I got a call and this is deep, deep, deep in the pandemic, I got a call from my agent, "You have an audition for this project." And I, of course, gasped because I loved the original, and I thought, "Wow, this is really different." I was very surprised when I read the scenes that it was, for lack of a better word, it was edgy. They were really edgy and thought-provoking, and I was excited to read that.

And had the audition on Zoom. Exactly what we're doing right now, we're together, but not fully together. And then, the callback process was also on Zoom. And so, here I am in front of my computer, seeing everyone's beautiful little faces and reading with Maya for the final callback, which was a really incredible experience. But it was also exciting to have a chance to meet and connect with new people, because obviously, this was at a time when we were all really, really isolated. So, it was just thrilling to be so creative and connected to a new community.

There are some people who are returning to the series [as cameos], there are others who are not. So, ahead of time, were you able to really lean on the characters who are reprising their roles and that this time around? Were you able to really bond with them and speak to them about what their experience was and what their hopes were for the second go-round?

So, this entire new world is new, and so the characters are new. And so, a lot of us are stepping into it with a completely fresh take on this new town, Millwood, and everything that's about to happen that you guys are going to see in the coming 10 episodes. So, the people that I really connected with and leaned on were in production, and the writers that I spoke to, to really honor the world that once existed and really build up this new one that they've created.

How was filming, because we hear that there were some interesting, I guess, settings this time around?

If by interesting, you mean scary. Yes, yes, yes, yes. I mean, this is one of the things about the environment that we were in that really set the tone. The town that we were staying in is very old, it's historic. As far as I'm concerned, it's totally haunted. And the season that we were shooting in, we went through fall and winter, which really lends itself to that feeling of being in the dark, and all of the tricks that shadows can play on your mind. And so, there were definitely some late-night texts between me and the cast members in the hotel, "Did you hear that?" "Girl, I'm asleep. I didn't hear anything." "Are you sure." Definitely that went on.

How was working with Roberto because obviously, we know him from Riverdale and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. So, what did you feel is if made this project working with him so special?

Gosh, it's hard to put it into few words, because it was so special. So, to really give you a tight answer, Roberto is the captain of the ship. He's a really strong leader, but the thing that makes him unique is that he's also one of the crew. He really steps back and allows every person on the team to feel empowered to take the lead in their own individual roles and positions. And he's a beautiful communicator. He really takes the time to connect with everybody individually when he's on set. And so, of course, you feel the power of his experience and success in the business, but you also feel the ease and the comfortability that he brings to every interaction that he has, because he really genuinely cares about the people that he works with.

And what other projects do you have coming up? You've played in some other stuff. You were obviously in Straight Outta Compton. I actually completely forgot about that. Obviously, I was preparing for the interview, and I watched the movie and I'm like, "Oh, she looks familiar." And then I remember you played Dr. Dre's wife. It was good to see you in this role. So, what other projects are you working on? What are some of the projects that you're the most excited about, or maybe that you want to really embark on?

That's a really good question. I've been so immersed in the world of Pretty Little Liars and so many whispers happening about season two, possibly what, where, when, who, that I haven't been able to do a deep dive yet into what's next. I actually was just texting one of my cast members that I asked her, I was like, "Are you going to take a vacation?" She's like, "Yeah, girl, I think so." So, I think that what I'll be looking forward to most is really taking a little tiny break and then hitting the ground running as we get to the end of the summer with new projects.

Well, congratulations on everything. It was a pleasure speaking with you. I look forward to seeing how the show plays out. I actually just started watching the original not too long ago. I wasn't well versed in it prior to learning about the reboot. So, it's been fun getting familiar with it, because I interviewed Troian [Bellisario] a few weeks ago. So, she was the one who made me go back and say, "Okay, let me give this a chance, and I'm glad I did.

But that's really cool, if you haven't seen any of the original show, this is its own universe. So, you will be able to connect with these characters-

On a different level.

...on a different level. And the thing that's really exciting about this, and I think makes it unique, is that they deal with subject matter that is so relevant to now, to things and conversations that are difficult, that we are having now. Whether it's about misogyny, whether it's about racism, whether it's about gender identity, they don't shy away from engaging these topics in ways that are thought provoking, fun, funny, and thrilling. And I think that's what's going to make it exciting for old fans and new viewers.