‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ Fans Beg Netflix to Save Canceled Series

Fans are begging for Netflix — or anyone else, for that matter — to rescue Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists from cancellation. The show was dropped from Freeform recently, but in the age of streaming, that is not enough to make fans give up. Thousands fans are now calling on the entertainment industry to find a new home for the show.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is is a sequel to the original series. Created by I. Marlene King, it is loosely based on the novel The Perfectionists by Sara Shepard. The show managed to go for just one season this spring and was officially canceled at the end of September, according to a report by Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These days, however, cancellations are not necessarily permanent. Fans have seen many shows get canceled at one network or streaming platform and then get picked up at another. With this in mind, Pretty Little Liars fans are rallying on Change.org.

“This show has many fans hoping another network will pick up the show,” reads an online petition, “and we all agree that Netflix or HBO Max would be a great place for the show to be on as it will be available to watch worldwide.”

So far, over 23,600 fans have signed the petition, and more are chiming in by the hour. The fans argue that it is not right to leave off on such a cliffhanger.

“The finale of season one had a major cliffhanger introducing a new villain not any other show has and many fans want another season so we can find out who this villain (The Professor) is, and what is it that they want,” the petition argued. “This show will have great potential on Netflix or HBO Max so please all the fans around the world sign so we get a chance of at least a second season. We will be forever grateful.”

Even with so many signatures accounted for, it may not have much of a chance outside of Freeform. The network is owned by Disney, which is currently in direct competition with Netflix as it prepares to launch its own streaming service, Disney+. Therefore, Disney would be unlikely to hand the franchise over at a time like this.

HBO Max is also unlikely, though it makes a little more sense. The show was produced in part by Warner Horizon Television and distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution, so HBO’s parent company, WarnerMedia, already has a small hand in the production. Still, given how successful the original series was, it seems unlikely that Disney would let it go now.



Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is available to stream on Hulu, YouTube TV and the Freeform app with a subscription to any of those.