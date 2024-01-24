'Road House' Remake: Poster Pays Homage to 1989 Film With Multiple Easter Eggs

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new Road House movie will be released soon, and Prime Video just released the official poster, which pays homage to the original film that was released in 1989. The post has several easter eggs, including a photo of the monster truck that destroyed the car dealership, a glass with the Double Deuce logo, and a "Be Nice" sign. Additionally, the poster includes a "3 Simple Rules" sign that says "Expect the Unexpected," "Take it Outside" and "Be Nice." Jake Gyllenhaal, the star of the remake, is in the middle of the poster, and it shows him sitting while wearing an unbuttoned shirt with cuts and bruises on his body. The 2024 version of Road House is set to stream on Prime Video on Mar. 21.

"In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems," the official synopsis states. The rest of the cast includes Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, Hannah Lanier. Road House is directed by Doug Liman and produced by Joel Silver. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch and Audie Attar are executive producers.

(Photo: Prime Video)

Fans will be interested to see McGregor in action as Road House will be the first feature film for the UFC champion. In March 2023, McGregor talked about working with Gyllenhaal. 'Great man. Great guy. He's very patient with me, helpful,' he told journalist Adam Glyn in New York City, per the Daily Mail. "We shot some good stuff for the movie and can't wait to see it come to fruition."

PopCulture.com spoke to Williams earlier this month about Road House and her role in the film. "For the character, I play the owner of the roadhouse, which is really exciting," Williams said. "It was really fun to shoot, and it's directed by Doug Liman. Jake was really fun to work with, and he worked really hard, and I'm excited to see it."

The 1989 Road House film starred Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott and WWE legend Terry Funk. It made nearly $62 million at the box office on a $15 million budget. A sequel to the film, Road House 2, was released on DVD in 2006.