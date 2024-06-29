Apple TV+ Not Renewing 'Beloved' Series for Season 3: 'The Big Door Prize' Canceled

News of the cancellation of 'The Big Door Prize' comes after the series was given an early Season 2 renewal in 2023 a week after the series premiere.

Apple TV+ has given yet another show the boot. TVLine reports that the dramedy will not be moving forward with a third season. The news is surprising, as the series received an early Season 2 renewal in April 2023, just a week after the series premiered. For Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 has an 81% approval rating, down from Season 1's 92%, which was Certified Fresh. The audience score improved with the second season, however, with a 77% compared to Season 1's 72%.

The Big Door Prize is based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name and centers on "a small town that is forever changed in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's true live potential," reads the logline. Dusty Hubbard is "a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher who watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions – based on the machine's printouts – and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought."

Chris O'Dowd starred as Dusty Hubbard alongside Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra, Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara, Ally Maki, Crystal R. Fox, and Jim Meskimen. The Big Door Prize is created by David West Read and premiered on Mar. 29, 2023. Season 2 premiered last April and came to an end on June 12. While it is nice fans didn't have to wait too long to find out whether or not the show was getting renewed, it's still disappointing since it was definitely not the news people were hoping for.

The Big Door Prize is the latest series to be canceled by Apple TV+. The streamer previously canceled Schmigadoon!, Constellation, Central Park, Swagger, The Afterparty, and City on Fire, just to name a few. As with any series, it's always possible that The Big Door Prize could be picked up elsewhere, but as of now, there isn't anything indicating that it's being shopped around anywhere. Things could change, but fans of The Big Door Prize should unfortunately not look forward to any more seasons.

The first two seasons are still streaming on Apple TV+ and should remain there for the time being. While fans won't be able to watch new episodes, they can always go back and watch their favorites. It's better than nothing. At the very least, it shouldn't be long until the cast starts landing new roles.