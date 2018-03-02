'Predator': Hulu Releases Trailer for Prequel Movie 'Prey'

✖

Hulu has released a new trailer for its Predator prequel movie, Prey, and fans of the iconic action franchise are going to be very excited. Prey jumps way back in the action-horror series mythos, telling the story of the first Predator to land on Earth. It features Amber Midthunder as Naru, A Comanche warrior who goes head-to-head with the extraterrestrial hunter.

An official synopsis of the 20th Century Studios movie reads: "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago during 1719, the film follows Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

Previously, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the studio's plans, and he shared some insight into what is on the horizon which included Prey. "In order to meet the volume that we are looking at – which is, by 2023, 10-plus movies just for streaming – it's going to be a combination of originals in those genres," Asbell said. "And coolest of all for fans, we get to find bold takes on beloved Fox properties."

Asbell then offered some minor details about 20th Century's plans to prioritize Hulu Originals, and dropped clues about Prey. "You can take big creative swings – which you'll see with Prey, which we'll launch this summer. A Predator movie set in the Great Plains in 1719 by Dan Trachtenberg. That's what this allows us to do."

Collider previously reported that Disney's Jungle Cruise producers John Davis and John Fox have been producing the new Predator film, directed by Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), which at the time was going bu the working title Skull. Davis and Fox explained to the outlet that the movie is nearly done filming, and is "probably three-quarters of the way through" production.

Regarding the plot of Prey, Davis said he felt it is an "interesting" direction. "It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force," he explained. Fox then chimed in, "It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon. You'll know what I mean once you see it." As far as when the movie takes place, specifically, Davis declined to share that information. "You can use your imagination. It is... early," he said.