Pokimane Falls Ill Before TwitchCon, Cancels TV Appearance

Pokimane is not at TwitchCon after she fell ill. As a result, all her planned appearances, including a high-profile TV guest appearance are scrapped. The Twitch streamer/YouTuber broke the news to her fans on Thursday, simply noting she had "been sick this week." Despite her hopes, she did not "feel better yet" and had to abandon plans to attend the San Diego-based event. She did not specify what the illness was, but it's worth noting that Pokimane's latest YouTube video saw the 26-year-old explain some recent jaw issues that have been causing her great discomfort.

Pokimane's absence also sparked a last-minute shift to Name Your Price, the G4 TV game show that Austin Show and Will Neff host. Pokimane, real name Imane Anys, was slated to make her second appearance on the price-guessing competition during the show's live TwitchCon special, which will be streamed in front of a live studio audience. The Name Your Price team scrambled for a replacement and landed BruceDropEmOff (a.k.a. Bruce Ray).

unfortunately i can’t make it to twitchcon 🥺 i’ve been sick this week and don’t feel better yet 😭



please check out the OTV & ebiko booths! i’ll have lots of stickers there & hope to see/meet everyone at the next TC! 🫶🏻 — pokimane 🤍 (@pokimanelol) October 6, 2022

While the game show will surely miss Twitch's No. 1 female streamer, there are still plenty of other heavy hitters slated to appear. This special episode of the G4 hit will also include Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound and Hasan Piker (hasanabi) competing. Plus, Amouranth will fill the role of item presenter in place of the show's typical third mainstay personality, JustaMinx. On Friday night, Austin stated this was the "final cast" that was locked in for the Name Your Price episode, so fans shouldn't worry about any more last-minute changes for the in-person broadcast.

If Twitch and YouTube watchers still want to tune in to Name Your Price, it will stream via Austin Show's Twitch at 2:30 p.m. PT. There will also be streams/ VODs available on YouTube via AustinShow's and G4's YouTube channels. Those who tune in to G4 via linear cable or streaming services live Pluto TV should expect this TwitchCon episode to air in the mix along with other Season 2 episodes.