Pokimane Has Strong Words for Haters Criticizing Her Curly Hair

Pokimane responded perfectly to a recent hater in her Twitch chat. On March 25, Pokimane, age 25, shared a clip from one of her recent live streams in which she took on someone criticizing her look. The Twitch streamer often has straight hair when appearing publicly, but her natural hair is curly. She’s worn her hair curly several times as of late, and it seems one viewer felt the need to express their distaste (for some reason).

The Twitch user wrote, “poki [you] don’t look good in curly hair.” Poki responded moments later and told them to bring that criticism to the man upstairs, saying, “You know, if you feel that way, you should take it up with God, bro. You should tell him, ‘You shouldn’t have made her this way,’ and maybe he’ll have some arguments for you.

https://youtu.be/HzM_pJZ3tzA

“But for me, b—, I just look like this. I take a shower, and this is how I look, so yeah. Don’t tell me. Take it up with him. Do a little prayer. Talk to God, not me! You know? And you know what? If you ever see someone and they don’t like a feature that they have, take it up with God, don’t tell them! What the f—are they gonna do? Get plastic surgery for your ass? No!”

Pokimane’s proudly shown the look off numerous times, as of late, including on TV. She rocked the look on G4TV’s game show Name Your Price back on March 24 while competing against Corpse Husband and Emma Langevin. She’s also had curly hair in several recent Instagram photos that racked up quite a few likes.

One of those shots was a Feb. 19 selfie she simply captioned “chillin, wbu?” That post received more than 768,000 likes and loads of glowing comments. Her latest Instagram upload also shows her natural hairstyle, as well. The picture, shown above, has more than 564,000 likes as of press time.