'Poker Face' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Peacock

Rian Johnson's excellent throwback mystery series Poker Face scored a season two renewal from Peacock on Wednesday. The series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who has a powerful bulls—t detector that tells her when people are lying. She uses her detective skills to solve murders while on the run from a casino security chief.

Poker Face Season 1 debuted on Jan. 26 with the first four episodes. The remaining six episodes are being released once a week on Thursdays, with the finale being released on March 9. Johnson created the series, and wrote and directed the premiere, "Dead Man's Hand." Lyonne also serves as an executive producer and directed the upcoming episode "The Orpheus Syndrome," which she wrote with Alice Ju. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as the showrunners.

Charlie Cale isn't done yet. Poker Face will be back for Season 2! No bullsh*t. pic.twitter.com/HIjfgSox1W — Peacock (@peacock) February 15, 2023

The series kicks off with Charlie investigating the murder of a close friend at the Las Vegas casino where she works. After learning that her friend's death is tied to the ownership, Charlie goes on the run, with the head of security Cliff LeGrand (Benjamin Bratt) on her tail. Each episode finds Charlie solving a single case while traveling across the country, with hints that Cliff isn't too far behind. The format is inspired by Colombo, as each episode begins with the murder. It's clear who the killer is to the audience, so the fun is in seeing how Charlie puts the pieces together to put them behind bars.

Poker Face has also featured a stunning collection of guest stars. Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, John Ratzenberger, Lil Rel Howery, Chloe Sevigny, Judith Light, S. Epatha Merkerson, Ellen Barkin, and Tim Meadows are just some of the stars who have appeared in the first six episodes. Ron Perlman has a recurring role as the casino owner. The series is produced by Animal Pictures, T-Street, MRC Television, and Zucks.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

Poker Face is not the only Peacock series to score a renewal this week. On Monday, the NBCUniversal streamer renewed Paris in Love for a second season. The reality show follows Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum. The second season will follow Hilton's journey as a first-time mother and will premiere later this year.