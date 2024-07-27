'Poker Face' Season 2 Gets Positive Update

There's finally a positive update on the second season of Peacock's Poker Face. Created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne, the murder mystery crime dramedy centers on a casino worker on the run who gets tangled into several mysterious deaths of strangers along the way. Poker Face premiered in January 2023 and renewed for Season 2 the following month. Now, over a year later, Deadline reports that production has commenced on the highly-anticipated new season.

Johnson had shared a photo from set on his Instagram story to celebrate the first day of filming Season 2. In addition, his photo was of a clapboard from the show, revealing that Lyonne would be directing Episode 2. The actress is no stranger to directing. She directed an episode of Season 1 of Poker Face and will also be directing the Season 2 premiere episode in addition to Episode 2. She's also directed episodes of Russian Doll, High Fidelity, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Shrill, and Orange is the New Black.

(Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

Season 1 had quite an impressive guest star roster. Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman, Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Clea DuVall, Dascha Polanco, Hong Chau, Megan Suri, Danielle Macdonald, Judith Light, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, Charles Melton, Rowan Blanchard, and Rhea Perlman all appeared in the freshman season of Poker Face. As of now, it's unknown who will be joining the guest cast for Season 2.

Poker Face received critical acclaim when it premiered and even earned four Emmy nominations for the 2023 ceremony, including Natasha Lyonne for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Light ended up taking home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Irene Smothers in Episode 5, "Time of the Monkey." The wait for Season 2 will be worth it if it means more critical acclaim and Emmys are on the way, and much more mysteries.

As of now, no plot details surrounding Season 2 have been announced. However, alongside Lyonne, the cast will include Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann, Kumail Nanjiani, Katherine Narducci, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, and Ben Marshall. More information, including a premiere date, will hopefully be announced soon. Now that filming has kicked off, it shouldn't be long until other details are released for Poker Face Season 2.