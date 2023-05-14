Pluto TV Mother's Day Programming Revealed

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! Whether you're enjoying a busy day out with family or using the holiday as an excuse for some rest and relaxation, hopefully, you'll at least find a sliver of time to kick back with some television. If you're wondering what to watch, look no further than Pluto TV, which has a special selection of programming streaming in honor of Mother's Day in the U.S.

Per Cord Cutter News, the free streaming service is promoting a curated selection of movies and TV shows. For movie fans, look no further that the beloved rom-com trilogy of Bridget Jones movies. Bridget Jones' Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, and — most appropriately — Bridget Jones' Baby are all airing on the Pluto TV Comedy channel starting at 8 p.m. ET. That's the perfect time slot to unwind after a day of Mother's Day activities. (The Renée-Zellweger-led trilogy is also available on-demand if that timing doesn't work for you.)

If you aren't in the mood for movies, there are also plenty of TV episodes you can drop in on throughout the day. On the Paramount-owned streamer's Classic TV: Families channel, there's a slate of shows starring strong women. The advertised slate includes Married... with Children, The Brady Bunch, One Day at a Time, The Doris Day Show, Maude, All in the Family, The Donna Reed Show and The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.

Pluto TV also was to steer viewers into some of its on-demand programming. Per the release shared by Cord Cutter News, the company, is trying to celebrate "the moms who have been in the living rooms of our moms, grandmas, and even great grandmas, and shaping the way we parent." The specific shows the streamer recommends are: The Brady Bunch, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Family Ties, Happy Days and The Donna Reed Show. In addition to being sprinkled throughout the Pluto TV schedule, all these shows are also available on-demand.