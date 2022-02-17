Pluto TV Honors Black History Month With Starry Lineup of Programming

February may be more than halfway over, but companies are still celebrating Black History Month in big ways. Throughout the past month, Pluto TV has joined the networks and streamers marking the occasion with a lineup of content celebrating Black icons with programming from directors, actors, and musicians to historical legends.

Lasting throughout the month of February, the free streaming service’s Black History Month lineup aims to “celebrate Black creators and culture for the entire month by elevating its vast lineup of channels and content available spanning film, comedy, Black entertainment and more,” according to Pluto TV. The lineup includes everything from movies celebrating Black storytelling and artistry to documentaries about iconic Black figures and events. Pluto TV also puts Black women front and center with a roster of content on BET Her, with the streamer also bringing younger viewers the opportunity to engage with the historical month via the BBC Kids channel. Pluto TV is an internet television service that is available for free. Keep scrolling to see Pluto TV’s Black History Month lineup of programming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Black Cinema

Pluto TV viewers can tune into the Black Cinema channel for movies celebrating Black storytelling and artistry all month long. Black Cinema airs movies every day at 8 p.m. ET.

Pluto TV Documentaries and Pluto TV History

On Pluto TV Documentaries and Pluto TV History, viewers will have the chance to learn about iconic Black figures and events throughout history with an array of films including I Am Not Your Negro, Michelle Obama: Hope Becomes Change, Obama: Building the Dream, The Obamas: Believe, Jackie Robinson My Story, and Muhammad Ali: The Greatest, among others.

BET Her

Throughout Black History Month, Pluto TV is also shining a light on Black women. BET Her puts Black women front and center through a variety of blockbuster hits, classic movies, music, and original series, including Sister Sister, Moesha, BET Music Blocks, BET Presents The Encore, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, It’s Showtime at the Apollo, and Soul!.

Showtime Selects

Pluto TV is highlighting programming including City on a Hill, Ziwe, Desus & Mero, Flatbush Misdemeanors, Attica, You’re Watching Video Music Box, Ricky Powell: The Individualist, Rolling Like Thunder, The One and Only Dick Gregory, Bitchin’: The Sounds and Fury of Rick James, Hitsville: The Making of Motown, and Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics & Men on Showtime Selects throughout February.

BBC Kids

Younger viewers also get the chance to participate via BBC Kids. Every Friday at 7 p.m. ET, the BBC Kids channel streams Horrible Histories episodes that honor Black historical figures including Jesse Owens, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., and President Obama.

Pluto TV Music category

Pluto TV is also giving viewers the chance ot watch videos anytime from current Black artists who continue to elevate the musical landscape, with content airing daily.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday:

10 a.m., 5 p.m., 10 p.m. ET on Vevo Pop: Black History Month: Today’s Pop Superstars

1 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 .m.p ET on Vevo ’70s: Black History Month: Legends of The ’70s

8 a.m., 12 p.m., 6 p.m. ET: Vevo Reggaeton & Trap: Black History Month: Afro-Latino; Past and present Black Latino artists who created a whole new sound.

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday:

8 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. 11 p.m. ET on Vevo Country: Black History Month: Today’s Country Superstars

12 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m. ET on Vevo ’80s: Black History Month: Legends of The ’80s

3 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m. ET on Vevo 2K: Black History Month: Legends of The 2000’s

8 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m. ET on Vevo Latino: Black History Month: Afro-Latino; Past and present Black Latino artists who created a whole new sound.

Every day throughout February:

4 a.m., 8 a.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m. ET on Vevo R&B: Black History Month: Today’s R&B Superstars

3 a.m., 9 a.m., 3 p.m., 9 p.m. ET on Vevo ’90s: Black History Month: Legends of The ’90s