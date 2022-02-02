Peacock Unveils Complete Black History Month TV and Movie Lineup

Peacock is celebrating Black History month with a roster of the greatest shows & movies available for streaming throughout February. Throughout the month, Peacock subscribers can view a roster of programming that star Black actors and actresses and celebrate the Black experience, with the NBCUniversal streaming service home to a wide collection of titles including “thought-provoking” original series like Bel-Air and The Amber Ruffin Show, sitcoms including Kenan and The Nutty Professor, and movies from Black creators and leading actors like Selma and Home Sweet Home, among many others.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to Peacock’s Black History Month lineup.
Originals Launching in February
Bel-Air (premiering 2/13)
“Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”
Take Note (premiering 2/24)
“14-year-old Calvin Richards has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they’re together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show – “Take Note” – and they’re going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight.”
The Amber Ruffin Show (returns 2/25)
“Amber showcases her signature smart-and-silly take on the news of the week, responding to it all with a charming, late-night mix of seriousness, nonsense and bow ties.”
Documentaries
Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (Peacock Original)
Black Boys (Peacock Original)
The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (Peacock Original)
For Ball and Country (Peacock Original)
My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs (Peacock Original)
Freedia Got a Gun
Willie
Olympic Pride – American Prejudice
February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four
Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade
Dramas:
Noughts+Crosses (Peacock Original)
“Sephy Hadley and Callum McGregor are star-crossed lovers at the intersection of the Black ruling class and the white underclass in a dystopian society divided by color; together, they face a world of violence, oppression and loss.”
Save Me (Peacock Original)
“In Nelson “Nelly” Rowe’s quest to find Jody, his missing daughter, he will save lives, reunite loved ones, make enemies of friends and continually end up back on his feet after falling flat on his face.”
Unscripted
Hart toHeart (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Seasons 1-12
We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1
Comedies
Grand Crew (NBC Current Season)
Kenan (NBC Current Season)
Everybody Takes Chris
The Bernie Mac Show
Sanford and Son
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Brooklyn 99
Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rey Howery:RELevent – stand up special
SasheerZamata: Pizza Mind – stand up special
Love Joy (Peacock Original) – stand up special
Movies
Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)
Anthony
Harriet
Blade 1-3
Safe House
The Nutty Professor & The Nutty Professor II: TheKlumps
Ray
Bad Boys 1 & 2
This Christmas
The Best Man
Boo! AMadeaHalloween
The Express
Crooklyn
Do The Right Thing
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
Major Payne
Bustin’ Loose
The Clockers
Hitch
Enemy of the State
But
Four Brothers
Death at a Funeral
What’s Love Got to Do With It
The Preacher’s Wife
The Best Man Holiday
Johnson Family Vacation
Bringing Down the House
The Family That Preys
AMadeaChristmas
Madea’sWitness Protection
Belly
Pride
Selma