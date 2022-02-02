Peacock Unveils Complete Black History Month TV and Movie Lineup

Peacock is celebrating Black History month with a roster of the greatest shows & movies available for streaming throughout February. Throughout the month, Peacock subscribers can view a roster of programming that star Black actors and actresses and celebrate the Black experience, with the NBCUniversal streaming service home to a wide collection of titles including “thought-provoking” original series like Bel-Air and The Amber Ruffin Show, sitcoms including Kenan and The Nutty Professor, and movies from Black creators and leading actors like Selma and Home Sweet Home, among many others.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to Peacock’s Black History Month lineup.

Originals Launching in February

Bel-Air (premiering 2/13)

“Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”

Take Note (premiering 2/24)

“14-year-old Calvin Richards has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they’re together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show – “Take Note” – and they’re going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight.”

The Amber Ruffin Show (returns 2/25)

“Amber showcases her signature smart-and-silly take on the news of the week, responding to it all with a charming, late-night mix of seriousness, nonsense and bow ties.”

Documentaries

Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (Peacock Original)

Black Boys (Peacock Original)

The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (Peacock Original)

For Ball and Country (Peacock Original)

My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs (Peacock Original)

Freedia Got a Gun

Willie

Olympic Pride – American Prejudice

February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four

Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Dramas:

Noughts+Crosses (Peacock Original)

“Sephy Hadley and Callum McGregor are star-crossed lovers at the intersection of the Black ruling class and the white underclass in a dystopian society divided by color; together, they face a world of violence, oppression and loss.”



Save Me (Peacock Original)

“In Nelson “Nelly” Rowe’s quest to find Jody, his missing daughter, he will save lives, reunite loved ones, make enemies of friends and continually end up back on his feet after falling flat on his face.”

Unscripted

Hart toHeart (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Seasons 1-12

We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1

Comedies

Grand Crew (NBC Current Season)

Kenan (NBC Current Season)

Everybody Takes Chris

The Bernie Mac Show

Sanford and Son

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Brooklyn 99

Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rey Howery:RELevent – stand up special

SasheerZamata: Pizza Mind – stand up special

Love Joy (Peacock Original) – stand up special

Movies

Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)

Anthony

Harriet

Blade 1-3

Safe House

The Nutty Professor & The Nutty Professor II: TheKlumps

Ray

Bad Boys 1 & 2

This Christmas

The Best Man

Boo! AMadeaHalloween

The Express

Crooklyn

Do The Right Thing

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

Major Payne

Bustin’ Loose

The Clockers

Hitch

Enemy of the State

But

Four Brothers

Death at a Funeral

What’s Love Got to Do With It

The Preacher’s Wife

The Best Man Holiday

Johnson Family Vacation

Bringing Down the House

The Family That Preys

AMadeaChristmas

Madea’sWitness Protection

Belly

Pride

Selma