BET+ Celebrates Black History Month With ‘More Than a Month’ Collection of Programming

February is Black History Month, and BET+ is joining the networks and streamers marking the occasion. To celebrate Black History Month, the premium streaming service has curated the More Than a Month collection, a lineup of titles from classic shows to BET originals celebrating “the evolution of Black entertainment through stories of love, laughter, and legacy.”

The More Than a Month collection includes a lineup of new originals like The Ms. Pat Show, First Wives Club, and Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, as well as classics including The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin, The Wayans Bros., and The Parkers. BET+ is also set to debut its new six-part limited series, Real Husbands Of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems, which stars Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Nelly, JB Smoove, Robin Thicke, Boris Kodjoe and Duane Marting. BET+’s More Than a Month collection is separated into several sections, with categories including “Celebrating Love,” “Black Girl Magic,” and “Trending,” among others.

To stream the streamer’s Black History Month catalog, you will need a BET+ subscription. A subscription to the platform costs $7.99 per month. However, BET+ also offers a free 7-day trial to all new subscribers, meaning you can sign up for the free trial and then cancel your subscription before the price-based plan goes into action. Keep scrolling to see some highlights from BET+’s Black History Month lineup. You can check out the full collection by clicking here.

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems’

Available: Thursday, Feb. 10

Synopsis: “Superstar comedian and actor Kevin Hart is back, and his best guy friends and wife Akira are by his side as he strives to stay on top in Hollywood, by any means necessary.”

‘First Wives Club’

Available: Now streaming

Synopsis: “Unapologetic and fabulous, FIRST WIVES CLUB pays homage to the real experience of Black women living their lives while showcasing the strength and importance of sisterhood through a group of female friends who truly love and support one another.”

‘The Ms. Pat Show’

Available: Now Streaming

Synopsis: “A formerly incarcerated comedian, Ms. Pat tries to figure out how to survive suburban America with her husband, kids and sister.”

‘All The Queen’s Men’

Available: Now Streaming

Synopsis: “Madam is at the top of her game in the Atlanta nightclub industry, and she won’t let anyone or anything stand in her way as she rules a crew of male exotic dancers.”

‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’

Available: Now streaming

Synopsis: “After becoming entangled with a religious cult, Ruth must play along until she can find a way to free herself and her daughter from the dire situation.”