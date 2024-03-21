'Pitch Perfect' Star Joins 'You' Season 5 Cast

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has joined the cast of You Season 5. The actress, 41, will be pulling double duty in the show's final season, taking on a series regular role as both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg. Her casting was announced by the streamer Wednesday in a joint casting announcement with Griffin Matthews.

The upcoming season will pick up following the events of Season 4, which ended with Joe coming into mass amounts of money through his girlfriend Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). Camp's characters are not only sisters, but also her adversaries. According to Netflix, per Variety, "Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary...be them family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is 'vaguely PR.' But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie's frivolous façade."

Anna will play both Reagan and Maddie Lockwood — twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg and Griffin plays Teddy Lockwood — the snarky, yet loyal brother-in-law. pic.twitter.com/h5w5uYFr6i — Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2024

Camp is best known for her starring role as Aubrey in all three Pitch Perfect films. Her other big-screen projects include The Help, Jerry and Marge Go Large, and The Lovebirds. On the small screen, Camp has starred in True Blood, The Mindy Project, Mad Men, and The Good Wife.

She will be joined on You alongside Matthews, who most recently appeared in Genius Season 4 and also starred in the critically acclaimed Max series The Flight Attendant, the Marvel-Disney+ series She-Hulk, Dear White People, and Ballers. Griffin will star as Kate's sibling Teddy Lockwood, the "snarky yet loyal brother-in-law of Joe Goldberg. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept."

Madeline Brewer, whose casting was announced on March 8, is set to star in the final season as Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. The streamer teased The Handmaid's Tale and Orange Is the New Black star's character "stokes in Joe a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become."

You is based on Caroline Kepnes' book of the same name. The series originally aired as a Lifetime original series before Netflix licensed the show for streaming. Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo serve as showrunners and executive producers on Season 5, the final season, with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive producing via Berlanti Productions along with Gamble, Badgley, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega. The first four seasons of You are available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 does not yet have a premiere date.