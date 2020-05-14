Peacock Reveals Original Series, Movies for July Launch

In July, there will be plenty of brand new content to stream thanks to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. The platform, which has already been available to Comcast Xfinity subscribers since April 15, will finally be available to everyone on July 15 and it is bringing along plenty of exclusive shows and movies. The new content includes a series created by Dale Earnhardt Jr., a Psych movie and a new adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World. Unlike many other streaming services, Peacock will be available for free with an ad-supported version appropriately named Peacock Free. There will also be a Peacock Premium level, which includes even more content and is available at no extra cost for Xfinity and Cox Communications subscribers. Peacock Premium is also available for $5 with ads and $10 per month it no ads to non-Xfinity and Cox subscribers. Cox and Xfinity subscribers can get the ad-free Peacock Premium for $5 per month. "Our variety of Peacock Originals at launch demonstrates how we deliver timely and timeless content – no matter the genre or format," Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content, Peacock, said in a statement. "We’re proud to establish our voice and are excited to build on our strategy to attract a wide audience to Peacock." With the pricing out of the way, here is a look at the new shows that will be available on Peacock once the service launches on July 15.

Brave New World (Photo: Steve Schofield/Peacock) The most ambitious new show on Peacock is Brave New World, a new take on the Aldous Huxley dystopian novel. The series stars Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) as New London residents who take a trip to the Savage Lands, only to become involved in a rebellion Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) plays John The Savage, who rescues the couple and takes them back to New London, a move that disrupts Utopian harmony. The show is executive produced by David Weiner (The Killing), who acts as showrunner, with Grant Morrison (Justice League), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (The Americans).

The Capture (Photo: BBC/Heyday Films/Nick Wall) The Capture is a new conspiracy thriller starring Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Shaun Emery, a soldier whose murder conviction in Afghanistan is overturned. He returns home to his young daughter in London, only to have his life thrown for a loop when incriminating video surfaces. Holliday Grainger co-stars as the detective on his case. The series was created by Ben Channa (The Missing) and includes David Heyman as an executive producer.

Intelligence (Photo: Sky UK) Nope, Intelligence is not a revival of the short-lived 2014 CBS series starring Josh Holloway. Instead, this is a new workplace sitcom set at the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters, where a pompous NSA agent played by David Schwimmer ruins everything. Nick Mohammed (The Martian) co-stars and also created the series. Schwimmer is one of the executive producers.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Photo: James Dittinger/Peacock) NBCUniversal is hoping to attract long-time Psych fans to Peacock with the movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the first follow-up to 2017's Psych: The Movie. Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dule Hill) head back to Santa Barbara to look into the death of the police chief (Timothy Omundson). The movie was written and directed by Steve Franks, and co-written by Andy Berman and James Roday.

In Deep With Ryan Lochte (Photo: NBCUniversal) A pair of sports shows will be available at launch. The first is In Deep With Ryan Lochte, which follows the 12-time Olympic medalist's attempt at a comeback. Lochte was hoping to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which have since been pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lost Speedways (Photo: Dirty Mo Media/Peacock) Lost Speedways is a new series created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. The retired NASCAR star will take a look back at the race tracks of the past with co-host Matthew Dillner. The two will visit speedways around the country that have been abandoned, and will be joined by guest stars.