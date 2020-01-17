Peacock: Everything Appearing on the New Streaming Service

NBC finally announced details for the long-awaited Peacock streaming service. The new platform will be home to shows like This Is Us, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. NBCUniversal is promising more than 10,000 hours of television content and more than 1,200 hours of movie content.
Peacock is set to launch on July 15, but Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will get access early on April 15. Comcast and Cox subscribers will get access to the Peacock Premium level, which costs $4.99 per month for everyone else.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Unlike NBCUniversal’s competitors, there will be a free tier of the streaming platform. Peacock Free will include ads and more than 7,500 hours of programming. Peacock Premium still includes ads, but will include even more content. Ad-free Peacock Premium will set you back $9.99 per month.
“Peacock will provide consumers with a destination that goes beyond movies and television, aggregating a variety of content that fans want on one service,” Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, said in a statement. “By delivering timely and topical content like breaking news, live sports, and watercooler moments from late night, Peacock is uniquely bringing a pulse to the world of streaming that does not exist in today’s marketplace.”
Read on for an early look at the content coming to Peacock once it launches.
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
Live Sports Programming
NBC is hoping to curb the quadrennial complaints about not airing major events live by streaming live coverage of Olympic events during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will also air live, as will three different shows during the day. Tokyo Live will include live coverage of the biggest events and Toyko Daily Digest will feature mid-day highlights. Tokyo Tonight will supplement the primetime TV coverage. Peacock will also be home to more than 1,000 hours of exclusive Tokyo Paralympics coverage.
Premier League and Ryder Cup coverage will also be available to stream.
Movies
Although NBCUniversal said there will be more than 1,200 hours of movie content, the titles included in the Jan. 16 announcement is limited.
A Beautiful Mind
American Gangster
American Pie
American Psycho
Big Fat Liar
Big Lebowski
Boss Baby
Bridesmaids
Brokeback Mountain
Bruno
Casino
Changeling
Chicken Run
Children of Men
Cinderella Man
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely Maybe
Despicable Me
Devil
Do the Right Thing
Dune
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
Erin Brockovich
Evan Almighty
Field of Dreams
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Get Him to the Greek
Heat (1986)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
How to Train Your Dragon
It’s Complicated
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park: The Lost World
Kicking & Screaming
King Kong
Knocked Up
Liar, Liar
Little Fockers
Little Rascals
Love Happens
Mamma Mia!
Meet Joe Black
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Moonrise Kingdom
Parenthood
Prince of Egypt
Psycho
Ray
Scent of a Woman
Schindler’s List
Shark Tale
Shrek
Sinbad
Something New
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Tale of Despereaux
The Blair Witch Project
The Blues Brothers
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Break-Up
The Breakfast Club
The Croods
The Fast and The Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Good Shepherd
The Graduate
The Kids Are Alright
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Road to El Dorado
The Scorpion King
Trolls World Tour
Waiting…
Wanted
What Dreams May Come
You, Me and Dupree
Kids Programming
Since DreamWorks Animation is now owned by Comcast, most of their films and shows will be included. Here is the kids content mentioned in the announcement.
TrollsTopia (original series)
Madagascar: A Little Wild (original series)
The Mighty Ones (original series)
Where’s Waldo? (original series)
Cleopatra In Space (original series)
Shark Tale
Shrek
Despicable Me
Peacock will also be the first place where The Croods 2, Trolls World Tour and The Boss Baby 2 will be available to stream.
NBC News
Peacock will include NBC News content beyond MSNBC. NBC News NOW will be a new live channel with more coverage of the 2020 presidential election. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, TODAY and Meet The Press with Chick Todd episodes will also be available to stream. Past episodes of Dateline will be available.
Current Broadcast Shows
Peacock will have next-day access to currently airing series and talk shows. Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’ late night shows will also be available before their broadcasts. Lastly, Telemundo content will be available, too.
America’s Got Talent: Champions
Blindspot
Bluff City Law
Bring the Funny
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Council of Dads
Ellen’s Game of Games
Hollywood Game Night
Indebted
Law and Order: SVU
Lincoln Rhyme
Making It
Manifest
New Amsterdam
Perfect Harmony
Songland
Sunnyside
Superstore
The Blacklist
The Inbetween
The Kenan Show
The Wall
This Is Us
Titan Games
World of Dance
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Access Hollywood
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Days of Our Lives
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (available at 8pm ET)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (available at 9pm ET)
Original Content: Dramas
Of course, Peacock will have exclusive original content as well. The following shows have already received series orders.
Angelyne stars Emmy Rossum as the title character, the mysterious Los Angeles billboard diva. It is based on a Hollywood Reporter story exposing her identity. The executive producer is Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail.
Armas De Mujer is based on the Telemundo series La Reina del Sur and centers on four women whose husbands are arrested due to their links to a criminal organization. It was written by Jose Luis Acosta.
The Capture is written and directed by Ben Chanan. The series is set in London and follows a former soldier stuck in a conspiracy.
Peacock will also host a reboot of Battlestar Galactica from Esmail, and adaptations of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and the podcast Dr. Death.
One of Us Is Lying, based on Karen M. McManus’ novel, received a pilot order.
Original Series: Comedies
On the comedy side, the following shows earned series orders:
- The Amber Ruffin Show is a late night show featuring comedian Amber Ruffin.
- A.P. Bio, starring Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton, will be back for a third season.
- Code 404 is a new police comedy from Tom Miller, Sam Mayer and Daniel Peak.
- Five Bedrooms centers on five unlikely allies who team up to solve a common problem.
- Girls5EVA is a Tina Fey-produced comedy about a one-hit wonder girl group that finds newfound success after their song is sampled by a rap group.
- Hitmen centers on two broke friends who suddenly become contract killers.
- Intelligence stars David Schwimmer in a workplace sitcom set at the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters.
- Lady Parts is about a Muslim female punk band.
- Rutheford Falls stars Office alum, Ed Helms.
- Punky Brewster and Saved By The Bell sequel series are also in the works.
- The Kids Tonight Show is a talk show for kids, while Who Wrote That is a behind the scenes documentary series about SNL.
TV Library
The following TV shows will be available to binge:
30 Rock
A-Team
Bates Motel
Battlestar Galactica
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Cheers
Covert Affairs
Crossing Jordan
Downton Abbey
Everybody Loves Raymond
Frasier
Friday Night Lights
Heroes
House
Jeff Foxworthy Show
King of Queens
Knight Rider
Law and Order
Law and Order: Criminal Intent
Law and Order: SVU
Leave it to Beaver
Magnum P.I. (1980)
Married… With Children
Miami Vice (1984)
Monk
Murder She Wrote
New Amsterdam
Parenthood
Parks & Recreation
Psych
Roseanne
Royal Pains
Saturday Night Live
Saved by the Bell
Suits
Superstore
The George Lopez Show
The Mindy Project
The Office
The Purge
Two and a Half Men
Will & Grace
Yellowstone