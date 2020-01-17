Peacock: Everything Appearing on the New Streaming Service

NBC finally announced details for the long-awaited Peacock streaming service. The new platform will be home to shows like This Is Us, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. NBCUniversal is promising more than 10,000 hours of television content and more than 1,200 hours of movie content.

Peacock is set to launch on July 15, but Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will get access early on April 15. Comcast and Cox subscribers will get access to the Peacock Premium level, which costs $4.99 per month for everyone else.

Unlike NBCUniversal’s competitors, there will be a free tier of the streaming platform. Peacock Free will include ads and more than 7,500 hours of programming. Peacock Premium still includes ads, but will include even more content. Ad-free Peacock Premium will set you back $9.99 per month.

“Peacock will provide consumers with a destination that goes beyond movies and television, aggregating a variety of content that fans want on one service,” Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, said in a statement. “By delivering timely and topical content like breaking news, live sports, and watercooler moments from late night, Peacock is uniquely bringing a pulse to the world of streaming that does not exist in today’s marketplace.”

Read on for an early look at the content coming to Peacock once it launches.

Live Sports Programming

NBC is hoping to curb the quadrennial complaints about not airing major events live by streaming live coverage of Olympic events during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will also air live, as will three different shows during the day. Tokyo Live will include live coverage of the biggest events and Toyko Daily Digest will feature mid-day highlights. Tokyo Tonight will supplement the primetime TV coverage. Peacock will also be home to more than 1,000 hours of exclusive Tokyo Paralympics coverage.

Premier League and Ryder Cup coverage will also be available to stream.

Movies

Although NBCUniversal said there will be more than 1,200 hours of movie content, the titles included in the Jan. 16 announcement is limited.

A Beautiful Mind

American Gangster

American Pie

American Psycho

Big Fat Liar

Big Lebowski

Boss Baby

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

Bruno

Casino

Changeling

Chicken Run

Children of Men

Cinderella Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely Maybe

Despicable Me

Devil

Do the Right Thing

Dune

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

Erin Brockovich

Evan Almighty

Field of Dreams

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Get Him to the Greek

Heat (1986)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park: The Lost World

Kicking & Screaming

King Kong

Knocked Up

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

Little Rascals

Love Happens

Mamma Mia!

Meet Joe Black

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Moonrise Kingdom

Parenthood

Prince of Egypt

Psycho

Ray

Scent of a Woman

Schindler’s List

Shark Tale

Shrek

Sinbad

Something New

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Tale of Despereaux

The Blair Witch Project

The Blues Brothers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Break-Up

The Breakfast Club

The Croods

The Fast and The Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Good Shepherd

The Graduate

The Kids Are Alright

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Road to El Dorado

The Scorpion King

Trolls World Tour

Waiting…

Wanted

What Dreams May Come

You, Me and Dupree

Kids Programming

Since DreamWorks Animation is now owned by Comcast, most of their films and shows will be included. Here is the kids content mentioned in the announcement.

TrollsTopia (original series)

Madagascar: A Little Wild (original series)

The Mighty Ones (original series)

Where’s Waldo? (original series)

Cleopatra In Space (original series)

Peacock will also be the first place where The Croods 2, Trolls World Tour and The Boss Baby 2 will be available to stream.

NBC News

Peacock will include NBC News content beyond MSNBC. NBC News NOW will be a new live channel with more coverage of the 2020 presidential election. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, TODAY and Meet The Press with Chick Todd episodes will also be available to stream. Past episodes of Dateline will be available.

Current Broadcast Shows

Peacock will have next-day access to currently airing series and talk shows. Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’ late night shows will also be available before their broadcasts. Lastly, Telemundo content will be available, too.

America’s Got Talent: Champions

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Bring the Funny

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Council of Dads

Ellen’s Game of Games

Hollywood Game Night

Indebted

Law and Order: SVU

Lincoln Rhyme

Making It

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Perfect Harmony

Songland

Sunnyside

Superstore

The Blacklist

The Inbetween

The Kenan Show

The Wall

This Is Us

Titan Games

World of Dance

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Access Hollywood

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Days of Our Lives

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (available at 8pm ET)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (available at 9pm ET)

Original Content: Dramas

Of course, Peacock will have exclusive original content as well. The following shows have already received series orders.



Angelyne stars Emmy Rossum as the title character, the mysterious Los Angeles billboard diva. It is based on a Hollywood Reporter story exposing her identity. The executive producer is Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail.

Armas De Mujer is based on the Telemundo series La Reina del Sur and centers on four women whose husbands are arrested due to their links to a criminal organization. It was written by Jose Luis Acosta.

The Capture is written and directed by Ben Chanan. The series is set in London and follows a former soldier stuck in a conspiracy.

Peacock will also host a reboot of Battlestar Galactica from Esmail, and adaptations of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and the podcast Dr. Death.

One of Us Is Lying, based on Karen M. McManus’ novel, received a pilot order.

Original Series: Comedies

On the comedy side, the following shows earned series orders:

The Amber Ruffin Show is a late night show featuring comedian Amber Ruffin.

is a late night show featuring comedian Amber Ruffin. A.P. Bio , starring Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton, will be back for a third season.

, starring Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton, will be back for a third season. Code 404 is a new police comedy from Tom Miller, Sam Mayer and Daniel Peak.

is a new police comedy from Tom Miller, Sam Mayer and Daniel Peak. Five Bedrooms centers on five unlikely allies who team up to solve a common problem.

centers on five unlikely allies who team up to solve a common problem. Girls5EVA is a Tina Fey-produced comedy about a one-hit wonder girl group that finds newfound success after their song is sampled by a rap group.

is a Tina Fey-produced comedy about a one-hit wonder girl group that finds newfound success after their song is sampled by a rap group. Hitmen centers on two broke friends who suddenly become contract killers.

centers on two broke friends who suddenly become contract killers. Intelligence stars David Schwimmer in a workplace sitcom set at the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters.

stars David Schwimmer in a workplace sitcom set at the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters. Lady Parts is about a Muslim female punk band.

is about a Muslim female punk band. Rutheford Falls stars Office alum, Ed Helms.

stars Office alum, Ed Helms. Punky Brewster and Saved By The Bell sequel series are also in the works.

and sequel series are also in the works. The Kids Tonight Show is a talk show for kids, while Who Wrote That is a behind the scenes documentary series about SNL.

TV Library

The following TV shows will be available to binge:

30 Rock

A-Team

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Cheers

Covert Affairs

Crossing Jordan

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

Heroes

House

Jeff Foxworthy Show

King of Queens

Knight Rider

Law and Order

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Law and Order: SVU

Leave it to Beaver

Magnum P.I. (1980)

Married… With Children

Miami Vice (1984)

Monk

Murder She Wrote

New Amsterdam

Parenthood

Parks & Recreation

Psych

Roseanne

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Saved by the Bell

Suits

Superstore

The George Lopez Show

The Mindy Project

The Office

The Purge

Two and a Half Men

Will & Grace

Yellowstone