Peacock Renews a Top Series for Season 3 Just Days After Canceling ‘Poker Face’

Peacock has renewed another show.

Deadline reports that just days after the NBCUniversal streamer canceled Poker Face, it picked up Twisted Metal for a third season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the renewal comes less than three months after the Season 2 finale on Aug. 28. Based on the popular vehicular combat video game franchise by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett, and Anthony Carrigan. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Mackie’s John Doe, a talkative milkman with amnesia, is given a mission to traverse the desolate United States to deliver a mysterious package with unknown contents.

Pictured: (l-r) Richard De Clerk as Mr. Grimm, Mike Mitchell as Stu, Tahj Vaughans as Mike, Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth, Patty Guggenheim as Raven, Anthony Mackie as John Doe, Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet— (Photo by: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK)

In addition to the renewal, it’s been announced that David Reed, known for The Boys and Supernatural, will be taking over as showrunner and executive producer after Michael Jonathan Smith’s departure. He was with Twisted Metal for the first two seasons, but the streamer says that he’s “concluded his involvement as showrunner and executive producer.”

Per Peacock, in Season 2, “John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.”

The renewal doesn’t come as a surprise, as Peacock revealed that Twisted Metal’s second season “registered 993 million minutes viewed” on the platform, becoming their “second highest-reaching original returning scripted season.” Details surrounding Season 3 have not been shared, but more information will likely be released in the coming months.

Play video

Twisted Metal is the latest Peacock series to be renewed for a new season. The streamer also recently renewed The Office follow-up, The Paper, for a second season before it premiered. While Season 1 is now complete, it’s currently airing on NBC through early 2026 to help fill the schedule and bring in more fans.

There will be a lot to look forward to when Twisted Metal Season 3 eventually premieres on Peacock, but it shouldn’t be long until additional information is announced. For now, fans can watch the first two seasons on the streamer and prepare for what could be in store.