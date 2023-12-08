'Twisted Metal' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Peacock

The fate of Peacock's Twisted Metal Season 2 has finally been revealed. The hit video game-turned-live-action-streaming series will be back for new episodes. The news was announced by lead star Anthony Mackie, who shared it on Thursday night at the Game Awards ceremony.

In a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith said, "I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans – I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag. We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I'm thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew."

Twisted Metal is based on the long-running video game series of the same name, and stars Mackie as John Doe, "a motormouthed outsider with no memory of his past" who is "offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of Quiet, a trigger-happy car thief searching for revenge, he faces twisted marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a highway patrolman and a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

In addition to Mackie, the show also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Richard Cabral, Neve Campbell, and AEW star Joe "Samoa Joe" Seanoa as the homicidal clown Sweet Tooth, with Will Arnett providing the character's voice. Ahead of the show's premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Joe about the series and his role, which he said "without a shadow of a doubt" was much easier from behind a clown mask.

"It's kind of creative license," he told us. "Once the mask goes on, you can make things as chaotic or crazy as possible, and it's expected. So yeah, I definitely had a lot of fun with that, and it's probably the best way to describe it. Because once we got on set, the cameras were rolling and the mask goes on, then definitely it makes it easier to project yourself into the mind of Sweet Tooth." Twisted Metal Season 1 is now available to stream on Peacock.