Peacock Cancels One of Its Biggest Shows

One of Peacock’s biggest hits is officially done.

According to Deadline, Poker Face has been canceled after two seasons.

Series creator Rian Johnson is reportedly looking to shop the show around in the hopes of finding it a new home and a new lead actor. The mystery crime dramedy premiered in January 2023 and starred Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman with the ability to detect when people are lying, who solves murders across the United States. Simon Helberg, Rhea Perlman, Steve Buscemi, and Patti Harrison were part of the recurring cast for the second season.

Pictured: Patti Harrison as Alex, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK)

News of the cancellation comes four months after Season 2 ended in July. The season, unfortunately, did not do as well as Season 1. However, Poker Face was still one of Peacock’s most-watched original shows. Additionally, Season 2 is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% approval rating and 69% audience score. While a reason for the cancellation has not been given, Poker Face was on the expensive side and not produced by NBCUniversal. Instead, Johnson’s T-Street produced with indie studio MRC Television.

The Knives Out filmmaker and MRC will show the show around to other outlets, but Lyonne will not be playing the lead. She will still be attached as an executive producer. It was also reported that Peter Dinklage will be taking over as Charlie Cale, assuming that Poker Face manages to get another season.

Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK)

“We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale,” Johnson and Lyonne said in a statement. “We love our Poker Face, and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat, and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.”

Poker Face is the latest Peacock series to get axed. The streamer has also canceled Laid, Based on a True Story, This Is Awesome, and Teacup this year, among others. Additionally, Bel-Air will be premiering its fourth and final season on Nov. 24. Whether or not Poker Face will be successful in finding a new home is unknown, but since it isn’t produced by any major studio that would tie it down to a specific platform and with Rian Johnson behind it, it’s quite possible fans will be receiving good news. But they will just have to wait and see.