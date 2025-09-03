New Peacock Comedy Series Renewed for Season 2 Before Season 1 Even Airs

Stop, the presses! The Paper has been renewed for a second season just one day before The Office spinoff is set to release its first season on Peacock.

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore broke the news of The Paper‘s renewal Wednesday while promoting the new series on TODAY.

With the early pickup, series co-creator Greg Daniels and his fellow executive producer and showrunner, Michael Koman, will have plenty of time to put together The Paper’s second season by the fall of next year.

The comedy, which follows a struggling historic newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, is within the same mockumentary universe as The Office, with Oscar Nuñez reprising his character of Oscar Martinez as a bridge between the two shows.

In addition to Nuñez, Gleeson, and Impacciatore, The Paper also stars Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim and Tracy Letts have guest roles. Ikumelo, Edelman, Rahill and Welch also act as writers on the series.

“Of course it’s from the creators of The Office in the same world, but it’s a different show,” Gregg, who plays Detrick Moore, told PopCulture.com of what fans can expect with The Paper. “So don’t really come in with expectations outside of wanting to enjoy the show.”

He continued, “It’s a very charming show. It’s not The Office, but it shares the same tone as The Office and the same creators. So there are similarities, but take it, set it aside, and enjoy it as The Paper, not looking for The Office.”

All 10 episodes of The Paper premiere on Peacock on Sept. 4.