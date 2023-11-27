Peacock Cyber Monday Deal Drops Subscription Price to Less Than $2

The holiday season is in full swing, and this Cyber Monday, you can give the gift of streaming for just a few bucks. Peacock, NBCUniversal's top streaming service offering titles like The Office, Yellowstone, 30 Rock, and more, has cut a 66% discount on its subscription prices in a new Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal that is about to expire.

Under the current discount, new and returning subscribers can sign up for the ad-supported Peacock Premium for just $1.99 per month for 12 months or $19.99 for the annual plan. The premium tier typically costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year, meaning the current discount is 66% off the regular price and essentially offers two months of free streaming if you sign up for the annual plan. Those eyeing the deal will have to act fast, though, as the offer is only valid until midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

To redeem the discount, simply enter code BIGDEAL for the monthly plan and YEARLONG for the annual plan. The deal is open to anyone who isn't a current subscriber, even if you've subscribed to Peacock before. Peacock also offers an ad-free Premium Plus plan for $8 a month for 12 months, or $80 for an annual plan, though the discount does not apply to that subscription tier.

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount is not the only way for potential subscribers to save big bucks. It was announced earlier this month that Mastercard World and World Elite credit cardholders can save up to 50% on certain Peacock subscriptions. Cardholders who use their card to subscribe to an annual Peacock subscription will receive a statement credit on their next month's bill that will be automatically applied to their Peacock membership. Peacock Premium subscribers will receive a $3 monthly credit, while Premium Plus users will get a $5 credit, equaling a 50% discount. The deal is available through March 31, 2025.

Peacock offers subscribers an expansive library that includes film and TV titles like Yellowstone, The Office, Parks and Recreation, New Girl, That '70s Show, 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU, This Is Us, Five Nights at Freddy's, The Hunger Games, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Harry Potter, and more. The library also gives subscribers access to hit Peacock originals including Poker Face, Mrs. Davis, The Continental, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, Based on a True Story, and Bupkis. You can subscribe to Peacock here.