Some Mastercard Customers Can Get 50% off Peacock Subscription

Peacock may have just recently raised its subscription prices for the very first time, but some potential subscribers may be able to cash in on some big savings. Mastercard World and World Elite credit cardholders can now score up to 50% on certain Peacock subscriptions under an existing deal the NBCUniversal streamer is currently offering.

Under the offer, Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders who use their card to subscribe to an annual Peacock subscription will receive a statement credit on their next month's bill that will be automatically applied to their Peacock membership. Peacock Premium subscribers will receive a $3 monthly credit, while Premium Plus users will get a $5 credit, equaling out to a 50% discount. The deal is available through March 31, 2025.

While the deal is only applicable to eligible Mastercard World or World Elite cardholders, other would-be subscribers may not be completely out of luck. With Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's likely the NBCUniversal streamer will announce a new holiday-centered offer for new subscribers. Last year, the streamer slashed the price of Peacock Premium from $4.99 to just $0.99, an 80% discount, for new subscribers. The deal locked in the price for 12 months. At this time, though, Peacock has not announced any Black Friday deals or discounts.

The potential savings come amid a recent price hike. Back in August, the streamer implemented its very first price hike since its launch in 2020. Under the price hike, the cost of Peacock Premium, the ad-supported subscription tier, jumped by $1, from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus rose $2, to $11.99 per month. The price hike also affected annual subscriptions, with an annual Peacock Premium subscription rising from $49.99 to $59.99 and an annual Peacock Premium subscription rising from $99.99 to $119.99. NBCU said the pricing change "allows Peacock to continue to invest in the best user experience and the highest-quality content while remaining competitive in the marketplace. Peacock's content offering is one of the most complete in the market, providing customers with unmatched value."

Peacock offers subscribers an expansive library that includes film and TV titles like Yellowstone, The Office, Parks and Recreation, New Girl, That '70s Show, 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU, This Is Us, Five Nigths at Freddy's, The Hunger Games, Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Harry Potter, and more. The library also gives subscribers access to hit Peacock originals including Poker Face, Mrs. Davis, The Continental, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, Based on a True Story, and Bupkis. You can subscribe to Peacock here.