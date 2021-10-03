Peacock Adds Classic ’80s NBC Show

Peacock now has one of the most iconic shows of the 1980s in its catalog — The A-Team. Starting in September, the streaming service has the first four seasons of the classic action series available to subscribers at all of its membership tiers. Fans of all ages are now discovering — or rediscovering — the adventures of Hannibal, Face, “Howlin’ Mad” Murdock and B.A. Baracus.

NBC aired five seasons of the original A-Team series from 1983 to 1987. The fifth season included some major changes from the rest of the series, though it is still not clear why it is not included in the Peacock lineup. Still, fans who make it that far and want to finish the show can start on Peacock and finish by purchasing “Season 5: The Final Season” on DVD or “The Complete Series” box set. Until then, there are 85 episodes of The A-Team to enjoy now on Peacock.

The A-Team is about veterans from an elite Special Forces command outfit who now work together as private mercenaries. They are led by Colonel John “Hannibal” Smith (George Peppard, and include Lieutenant Templeton Peck (Dirk Benedict), Captain H.M. “Howlin’ Mad” Murdock (Dwight Schultz) and Sergeant First Class Bosco “B.A.” Baracus (Mr. T). The show consisted mainly of action-packed adventures where their military skills and savvy saved the day, with frequent references to their experiences in the Vietnam War.

The A-Team was often criticized for glorifying violence, yet the show has also surprised some younger viewers for its anti-establishment themes. The team’s biggest rivals in the show are the Military Police (MPs). Their origin story eventually turns out that they were falsely accused of war crimes by a corrupt commanding officer. The show’s depiction of veterans may also feel a bit outdated or offensive in some ways – “Howlin’ Mad” Murdock’s mental illness, for example, is played for jokes at times.

Still, there is no denying the cultural impact and lasting legacy of The A-Team on the TV industry in general. The show’s first four seasons are streaming now on Peacock, and the fifth is available on DVD or digital stores for rental or purchase. The 2010 movie revival of the franchise is streaming on Amazon Video with a subscription or on other digital stores for rental or purchase.