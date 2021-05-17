Mr. T Reveals If There Will Be an 'A-Team' Reboot (Exclusive)

✖

Mr. T became a household name in the 1980s when he played the role of B.A. Baracus in the TV series The A-Team. And with a number of old TV series being rebooted, could the same happen for the NBC show that ran from 1983-1987? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Mr. T, who shared his thoughts about any potential A-Team reboot.

"I don't know," Mr. T said to PopCulture. "They might but it wouldn't be the same. Ain't nothing like the real thing. They tried it with the movie, that didn't work. And so, we had a certain chemistry. We came into people's homes every Tuesday night. People got the chance to know us, know what we was about it and all of that. So, it was we had time and it was just I had a good relationship with Dwight Schultz, who played Murdoch and Dirk Benedict, Faceman, and Hannibal, George Peppard. It was just, we had that chemistry."

There have been talks about a reboot in the past but nothing has received the green light. As for the movie, that was released in 2010 which starred, Bradley Cooper, Liam Neeson, Sharlto Copley and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson as Mr. T's character. Mr. T said he never saw the film but was asked to do a cameo. He declined the offer.

"I'm known for two things, Clubber Lang in Rocky III and being Baracus in The A-Team," he said. "I don't do no cameo on something that I created. Don't insult me. And plus, like I said, if the other team was there, I would have been a part of it." Mr. T also mentioned that he "watched the reruns" and also said the film included "killing people and all this stuff. We didn't do that on the TV show, so I wouldn't want to be a part of that."

When it came to filming the A-Team, Mr. T said one of the best parts was that the cast and crew were able to visit and help out real-life military veterans. While there was a lot of action, Mr. T liked the fact the show didn't take violence to extreme measures.

"The best part about The A-Team that I really like that we was playing Army veterans," Mr. T said. "So, I got a chance when we wasn't filming, we would go to the veterans' hospitals and visit the veterans. And also, I like the fact that we never killed nobody on the show. We shot a lot of bullets and blew up a lot of stuff, but The A-Team never killed nobody. And my thing, I spoke a lot at schools and tell the kids to stay in school. Don't do drugs and listen to their parents and all of that. So, it would've been contradicting myself telling them kids don't bring guns to school and don't deal with guns and here I am shooting up everybody."