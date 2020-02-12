Kobe Bryant: Mr. T Among Many Celebrities to Mourn Lakers Icon, His Daughter Gianna and the Other Crash Victims

The deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 has resulted in an outpouring of support from millions on social media. Mr. T, who played B.A. Baracus on The A-Team, sent his condolences to all of the victims following the tragic incident.

“Rest In Peace to Kobe, his Daughter GiGi, and to the others who have passed,” the longtime actor wrote on Twitter. “My condolences to the Bryant family, and families of the other passengers who were on board. May God Bless You #RIPKobeBryant #Gigibryant”

The man born Lawrence Tureaud is not a frequent poster on Twitter, but this crash was something that stunned millions. At only 41 years of age, Bryant was expected to live for a very long time, but the helicopter crash changed everything.

“Your words are beautiful for this sad situation, the Families appreciate them,” one fan responded on Twitter.

Others chimed in and thanked Mr. T for remembering all of the victims of this crash. He hadn’t simply focused on Bryant like many other users on social media had after learning about the crash.

Twitter has been filled with an outpouring of support for the victims and their families in the wake of the tragedy, whether it has been done through tweets, tattoos, or purchases. Donations have also been made to the MambaOnThree Fund, which was created by Vanessa Bryant to raise money for the other seven victims and their families.

This organization has seen an influx of donations in recent days, including the proceeds from Shaq’s Super Bowl Fun House event the Friday prior to Super Bowl LIV. Justin Bieber also helped raise money after he spent $1,200 for a limited-edition piece of art from Idiot Box.

Bieber’s fans saw this bear wearing a Lakers jersey and wanted a version of their own. Idiot Box responded by creating miniature versions that cost $200. The mini-Mamba bears were only on sale on Feb. 6-7, but fans purchased 260 of them. The result was a $12,480 donation to MambaOnThree.

The world is still reeling from the tragic incident and fans and peers alike are trying to honor the memories of those that died in the crash. Several have focused solely on Bryant and Gianna, but Mr. T is praying for everyone that was involved on Jan. 26.

(Photo Credit: Larry French/Getty Images for USOC)