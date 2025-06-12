Paramount+ Renews ‘SkyMed’ for Season 4

More flying is in store for SkyMed.

Paramount+ announced on Wednesday that the Canadian medical drama has been renewed for Season 4.

News of the renewal comes less than a month after Season 3 premiered on May 15. The series “follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada, weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions.”

L-R: Morgan Holstrom as Crystal and Natasha Calis as Hayley in episode 3, season 3 of SkyMed, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Pief Weyman/Paramount+

So far, returning to SkyMed for Season 4 are series regulars Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Mercedes Morris, Sydney Kuhne, and Aaron Ashmore, while additional casting announcements will be made in the future. Unlike the first three seasons, which had nine episodes, Season 4 will have eight episodes, with production kicking off later this summer.

SkyMed premiered on CBC Television in Canada, as well as Paramount+ in the U.S. and UK in July 2022. The series was created by Julie Puckrin, who drew inspiration from her sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances. Puckrin serves as executive producer alongside Gillian Hormel and Vanessa Piazza. Rhoda Baker and Carrie Wilkins serve as producers on SkyMed, with the fourth season being produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with Paramount+ in Canada and CBS Studios.

L-R: Mercedes Morris as Lexi, Praneet Akilla as Chopper and Sydney Kuhne as Stef in episode 7, season 3 of SkyMed, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Pief Weyman/Paramount+

Meanwhile, Season 3 of SkyMed was pretty rough. It picked up in the aftermath of the dramatic Season 2 finale, with one member suffering a shocking medical emergency as the SkyMed team continued to experience personal and professional relationships and problems. It’s unknown what Season 4 will consist of, but fans should brace themselves for even more heart-pounding emergencies.

SkyMed is the latest series to be renewed at Paramount+. Other recent pickups on the streamer include Yellowjackets, School Spirits, Tulsa King, Landman, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and Mayor of Kingstown, to name a few. As of now, a premiere date for SkyMed Season 4 has not been announced, but since filming will start soon, it’s likely more information will release in a matter of months. At the very least, there are plenty of other medical dramas that fans can watch in the meantime, and rewatching SkyMed’s first three seasons while waiting for Season 4 will be a good way to pass the time. All episodes are streaming now on Paramount+.