‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 Fate Revealed at Showtime

Paramount+ with Showtime is buzzing for more Yellowjackets.

A month after the hit survival series, which centers around a girls’ high school soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes, wrapped its third season, the streamer on Tuesday officially renewed Yellowjackets for Season 4.

“Yellowjackets as become a cultural juggernaut; with season three shattering all previous records, we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a season four on Paramount+,” Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios, said. “Ashley and Bart have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon: a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast.”

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets premiered in 2021 and follows a group of New Jersey high school soccer players after a plane crash. The show is split into two time periods, the first in 1996 as the girls find themselves fighting for survival in the remote northern wilderness, and the present-day timeline, set more than two decades later as the surviving members of the crash continue to deal with the tragedy.

The Season 4 renewal comes more than a month after the jaw-dropping Season 3 finale, which garnered three million global viewers in seven days across linear and streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, making it the most-streamed Yellowjackets episode in the show’s history. Even more, Season 3 as a whole was the series’ most-watched season to date and also the most engaged on social media. The show has earned 10 Emmy nominations to date, including consecutive nominations for best drama.

Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Kevin Alves, and Steven Krueger in the teen timeline, while Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Warren Kole, and Sarah Desjardins star in the adult timeline. Elijah Wood appears in a recurring role, with Hilary Swank, Joel McHale, Nelson Franklin, and Ashley Sutton guest starring.

The series is currently on track for a five-season plan, with Lyle previously telling Entertainment Weekly, “the original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we’re still on track for that… we don’t really see this as being more than a five-season show.”

The first three seasons of Yellowjackets are available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime. Season 4 doesn’t yet have an announced production start date.