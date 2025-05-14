‘SkyMed’: Crystal, Wheezer, and TJ Deal With a Daring Rescue (Exclusive Clip)

SkyMed’s third season is finally premiering on Paramount+ this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

All nine episodes of SkyMed Season 3 are set to drop on Thursday.

In the exclusive sneak peek, Crystal, Wheezer, and TJ rescue a man who is trapped underneath a fallen tree. Unfortunately, as Wheezer leaves to grab some supplies, he is nearly trapped under a tree himself, making note that the job is actually pretty dangerous. Wheezer and TJ were previously talking about not knowing how dangerous their job was, while Crystal shared that flying into a remote area and not knowing what you’re walking into is certainly not on the boring side, as opposed to just being in a hospital.

Play video

Picking up in the aftermath of the Season 2 finale, SkyMed Season 3 will see the team “faced with a shocking medical emergency for one of its members and must rely on each other more than ever as they experience heart-pulsing rescues, new love, and hard goodbyes.”

Created by Julie Puckrin, SkyMed stars Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, Kheon Clarke, Sydney Kuhne, and Aaron Ashmore. Recurring cast includes “Ace” Aason Nadjiwon and Emilia McCarthy, with Braeden Clarke returning as a guest star. Joining the cast this season are Anthony Grant and Nicola Correia-Damude, both in recurring roles.

L-R: Anthony Grant as TJ, Natasha Calis as Hayley and Aaron Ashmore as Wheezer in episode 5, season 3 of SkyMed, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Pief Weyman/Paramount+

SkyMed premiered in 2022 on Paramount+ and CBC Television. Season 3 aired in Canada from January to March of this year, but unlike our neighbors to the north, all nine episodes will become available when the new season premieres on Thursday. From the exclusive first look, some of the characters will be going through quite a lot, and there is no telling what will happen as SkyMed tends to be a pretty unpredictable and intense show.

Just from the exclusive clip, it seems like just about anything can happen to anyone at any time, so fans will want to prepare themselves for these new episodes. The first two seasons of SkyMed are streaming on Paramount+. All nine episodes of Season 3 will premiere on the streamer on Thursday. Although that’s not enough time to prepare, that might be just enough time to catch up on the first two seasons.