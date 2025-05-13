‘SkyMed’: Rough Flights Ahead in Season 3 Exclusive First Look

SkyMed Season 3 is preparing to land on Paramount+ this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

All nine episodes of the third season of the Canadian medical drama will premiere on the streamer this Thursday.

PopCulture has a few new photos from the upcoming episodes, including one showing Thomas Elms’ Nowak distraught following what seems to be a fiery wreck. Another photo sees Natasha Calis’ Hayley and Morgan Holmstrom’s Crystal hugging, with Crystal looking as worried as ever. What could be happening is unclear, but it seems like the trio and probably everyone else will be dealing with quite a lot this season.

L-R: Natasha Calis as Hayley and Morgan Holstrom as Crystal in episode 4, season 3 of SkyMed, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Pief Weyman/Paramount+

Of course, it’s not SkyMed unless the air ambulance is involved, and it seems like Hayley is trying to talk to Anthony Gant’s TJ and Aaron Ashmore’s Wheezer as they’re piloting, and once again, their faces have concern written all over them. What this could mean and what they are talking about, fans will have to wait until Thursday. It’s hard to predict what will happen, but viewers may want to prepare themselves for the worst.

Per Paramount+, SkyMed follows “the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada. Weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions, the new season throws the diverse group of medical responders into all-new challenges on the job and in their personal lives. Picking up in the aftermath of the dramatic Season 2 finale, the tight-knit SkyMed team is faced with a shocking medical emergency for one of its members and must rely on each other more than ever as they experience heart-pulsing rescues, new love, and hard goodbyes.”

L-R: Anthony Grant as TJ, Natasha Calis as Hayley and Aaron Ashmore as Wheezer in episode 5, season 3 of SkyMed, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Pief Weyman/Paramount+

Created by Julie Puckrin, SkyMed also stars Praneet Akilla, Aason “Ace” Nadjiwon, Mercedes Morris, Kheon Clarke, Braeden Clarke, Emilia McCarthy, and Sydney Kuhne. Ryan Ali, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Ryan DeLong, Gino Anania, Sharon Bajer, Laura Olafson, and Karl Thordarson are part of the recurring cast.

Season 3 of SkyMed premiered in Canada in January and ran through March, but the wait will finally be over for the U.S. this week. All nine episodes of Season 3 drop on Thursday on Paramount+. The first two seasons are also streaming.