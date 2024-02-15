Paramount+ Honors Black History Month With Black Voices Collection of Movies and TV Shows
The Black Voices collection includes titles like 'Selma,' 'Dreamgirls,' and '12 Years a Slave.'
Paramount+ is marking Black History month in a big way. This February, the streamer launched its Black Voices library, a collection of movies, TV series, and documentaries that highlights "the stories and boundless contributions of Black trailblazers in the arts, culture, history, and beyond."
Separated into carious carousels ranging from "Based on a True Story" to "Sports Stories," "Let's Be Real," "Live Laughs," and more, Paramount+'s Black Voices library is stocked full with titles to honor the month. Currently streaming on the platform is everything from Lawmen: Bass Reeves to 12 Years a Slave, with other titles including Dreamgirls, Love & Basketball, Selma, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Goodburger 2, and more≥ The Black Voices collection also features titles such as the trio of Beverly Hills Cop films, the series Bob Hearts Abishola, Harlem Nights, and One Thousand Years of Slavery.
The complete Blac Voices collection ca be viewed and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, which you can sign up for here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to view highlights from the streamer's Black Voices roster (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Based on a True Story
Selma
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Red Tails (2/1)
12 Years a Slave (2/1)
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2/1)
The Inspection *
Lincoln (2/1)
Amistad
Freedom Writers
Coach Carter
Dreamgirls
Devotion
Love to Laugh
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Good Burger 2
Key and Peele
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Everybody Hates Chris
Nobody's Fool
The Neighborhood
Chappelle's Show
The Longest Yard
Detroiters
Norbit
The Daily Show
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Ziwe *
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Harlem Nights
Bob Hearts Abishola
The Fighting Temptations
This is Not Happening
Top Five
The Soul Man
I Am Richard Pryor
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Instant Mom
Reno 911!
Wild 'N Out
Good Burger
Reed Between the Lines
Hood Adjacent with James Davis
Superior Donuts
Bebe's Kids
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle
Baywatch
Featured Films
Save the Last Dance
The Fighting Temptations
Harlem Nights
Freedom's Path (2/1)
Things We Lost in the Fire
Last Holiday
The Help (2/1)
Heatwave
Virtuosity * (2/1)
Pain & Gain
Dreamgirls
Fresh (2/1)
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Mr. Malcom's List *
Boomerang
Devotion
Flight of the Intruder
Chocolate City (2/1)
Breaking *
Kiss the Girls
Menace II Society
Lincoln (2/1)
The Island
Hands Up
Along Came a Spider
Interstellar
Event Horizon
Switchback
The Honeymooners (2/1)
The Long Kiss Goodnight (2/1)
Real-Life Stories
ANGOLA DO YOU HEAR US? Voices From A Plantation Prison
Jay-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own
America's Hidden Stories: The Black Wild West (1/24)
The Loyola Project
Finding Justice
One Thousand Years of Slavery
St. Louis Superman
Bree Wayy
The Color of Care
More Than I Want To Remember
CBS Mornings
Never Seen Again
17 Blocks
Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
My Father the Mover
Black Wings
The Green Book: Guide to Freedom
Obama Years
Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
MLK: The Assassination Tapes
Legend of Lead Belly
Lynching Postcards
Walk Against Fear: James Meredith
Everything's Gonna Be All White (docuseries) *
Seizing Justice: The Greensboro 4
Vindicated
Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier
Woman in Motion
Celebrate Women
Dreamgirls
Special Ops: Lioness
Woman in Motion
The Help (2/1)
CBS Mornings
The Equalizer
Being Mary Jane
The Good Fight
Star Trek Discovery
The Secret Life of Bees (2/1)
Single Ladies
Fences *
Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle
Sister, Sister
Nobody's Fool
Yellowjackets *
Black Ink Crew Compton
Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
Ziwe *
Moesha
Last Holiday
That Girl Lay Lay
Basketball Wives
Things We Lost in the Fire
Half & Half
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Heatwave
Zoe Ever After
Bree Wayy
Woman in Motion
Originals & Exclusives
Criminal Minds: Evolution
ST: Discovery
Halo
The Good Fight
Evil
More Than I Want To Remember
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Bree Wayy
Milli Vanilli
ST: Lower Decks
Special Ops: Lioness
ANGOLA DO YOU HEAR US? Voices From A Plantation Prison
Good Burger 2
Lynching Postcards
ST: Picard
Celebrate Black Music
Jay-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop
Yo! MTV Raps (P+ original)
Thriller 40 *
All Up in the Biz
Milli Vanilli
Grammys
Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men *
Dreamgirls
Behind The Music
The Choice is Yours
Whitney: Can I Be Me *
Family Legacy
Rhymes Through Times
Save the Last Dance
Love & Hip Hop New York
The New Edition Story
The Fighting Temptations
Hitsville: The Making of Motown *
Hip Hop My House
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Lip Sync Battle
Bitchin: The Sound of Fury of Rick James *
Wild N Out
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
VMAs
Yo! MTV Raps (classic)
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
Run's House
MTV: Unplugged
Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band *
Diary
Tonys 75th
Moesha
Legend of Lead Belly
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche *
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
For the Family
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
That Girl Lay Lay
Good Burger 2
Rhymes Through Times
Sister, Sister
Everybody Hates Chris
Kenan & Kel
True Jackson, VP
Gullah Gullah Island
Moesha
All That (classic)
Good Burger
The Haunted Hathaways
The Neighborhood
The Soul Man
Behind the Camera (Director)
Fences * (Denzel Washington)
Harlem Nights (Eddie Murphy)
Selma (Ava DuVernay)
Lee Daniels' The Butler (Lee Daniels)
Red Tails (Anthony Hemingway) (2/1)
The Inspection * (Elegance Bratton)
The Secret Life of Bees (Gina Prince-Bythewood)
Shaft (John Singleton) (2/1)
The Original Kings of Comedy (Spike Lee)
12 Years a Slave (Steve McQueen) (2/1)
Nobody's Fool (Tyler Perry)
Menace II Society (Albert & Allen Hughes)
Bebe's Kids (Bruce W. Smith)
Devotion (J.D. Dillard)
Coach Carter (Thomas Carter)
Showtime Selects
The Chi
Dreaming Whilst Black
Yellowjackets
Kokomo City * (2/2)
Thriller 40
STAND
Boys in Blue
Shut Up and Dribble
Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (docuseries)
Heist 88
ATTICA
Whitney: Can I Be Me *
Loudmouth
Hitsville
Ziwe
All Up in the Biz
Bitchin: The Sound of Fury of Rick James *
Desus & Mero
Supreme Team
House of Lies
S.O.G. The Book of Ward
Everything's Gonna Be All White (docuseries)
Goliath
Most Memorable Laughs
Comedy Central Stand Up Presents S1E1 Chris Redd
Comedy Central Presents S8E6 Kevin Hart
Drunk History S6E4 Trailblazers
Comedy Central Presents S12E9 Donald Glover
Comedy Central Stand Up Presents S3E3 Dulcé Sloan
Key & Peele S2E1 Obama College Years
The Half Hour S3E8 Ron Funches
The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail S2E7 The One Where Hannibal Looks Like "Miami Vice"
Comedy Central Presents S8E5 Retta
Chappelle's Show S2E4 The Love Contract & True Hollywood Stories: Rick James
Comedy Central Presents S7E10 Patrice O'Neal
Comedy Central Presents S1E1 Wanda Sykes
Drunk History S5E5 Civil Rights
The Half Hour S2E11 Lil Rel Howery
Comedy Central Stand Up Presents S1E10 Sam Jay
Key & Peele S3E1 The Return of Substitute Teacher
Russell Simmons Presents The Ruckus S1E5 Mike Britt, Ian Edwards & Leslie Jones
The Half Hour S3E2 Michael Che
Comedy Central Presents S7E16 Sheryl Underwood
Comedy Central Stand Up Presents S3E6 Mia Jackson
Comedy Central Presents S11E14 Deon Cole
Comedy Central Stand Up Presents S1E9 Josh Johnson
Comedy Central Presents S11E12 Loni Love
Drunk History S6E11 Fame
The Half Hour S2E15 Baron Vaughn
Key & Peele S1E2 Black Hawk Up
Comedy Central Presents S12E13 Lavell Crawford
Comedy Central Stand Up Presents S1E2 Yamaneika Saunders
The Half Hour S5E15 Naomi Ekperigin
Comedy Central Stand Up Presents S1E12 Solomon Georgio
Sports Stories
Boys in Blue *
Love & Basketball
Kobe Bryant's Muse *
Pain & Gain
NYC Point Gods *
NFL Slimetime
S.O.G. The Book of Ward
Basketball Wives
Blue Chips
Goliath
Sadio Mané: Made in Senegal
Games People Play
The Loyola Project
Basketball County: In the Water *
The Game (2006)
The Kings *
Ben Simmons: One and Done *
Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston *
The Resurgence: Demarcus Cousins *
ShoBox: The New Generation *
All the Drama
The Equalizer
Evil
Shaft (2/1)
The Game (2006)
Breaking *
Freedom Writers
Being Mary Jane
Games People Play
Things We Lost in the Fire
The Equalizer
Heist 88 *
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Noah's Arc
ST: DS9
Collateral
The Good Fight
Virtuosity * (2/1)
Single Ladies
FBI
Special Ops: Lioness
S.W.A.T.
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Criminal Minds: Evolution
Hit the Floor
SEAL Team
Halo
NCIS: New Orleans
ST: Picard
Touched by an Angel
Let's Be Real
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Black Ink Crew New York
Yo! MTV Raps Original
Lingo
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Basketball Wives LA
Survivor
Black Ink Crew Chicago
RuPaul's Drag Race
VH1's Couples Retreat
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Big Brother
Let's Make a Deal
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
Love & Listings
Yo! MTV Raps (P+)
Basketball Wives
T.I.'s Road to Redemption
Nellyville
Black Ink Crew Compton
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
It's a Mann's World
Love & Hip Hop New York
Live Laughs
Deon Cole Cold Blooded Seminar
Thee Lavell Crawford *
Patrice O'Neal Elephant in the Room
Roast of Flavor Flav
Roy Wood, Jr.: Imperfect Messenger
Ali Siddiq It's Bigger than Bars
D.L. Hughley Shocked and Appalled
The Original Kings of Comedy
D.L. Hughley The Endangered List
Tracy Morgan Bona Fide
Roy Wood Jr. No One Loves You
Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
Hannibal Buress Live From Chicago
J.B. Smoove: That's How I Dooz It
James Davis Live from The Town
Ron Funches Giggle Fit
Roy Wood Jr. Father Figure
Hannibal Buress Animal Furnace
Patrice O'Neal: Killin' is Easy
Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag)