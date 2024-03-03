Paramount+ Adding One of the Funniest Movies Ever in March

It's a new month, and new titles are available on Paramount+, including one of the funniest movies ever. The 1980 disaster comedy Airplane! is now streaming, meaning that fans will be able to watch the film as many times as they want and laugh until they cry. Airplane II: The Sequel is also streaming, so people will even be able to have a double feature if they so choose to, and again, to watch as much as they want.

Written and directed by brothers David and Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams, Airplane! is a parody of the disaster film genre, drawing elements from the film Zero Hour! as well as Airport 1975 and others. It follows an ex-fighter pilot who is forced to take over the controls of an airliner when the flight crew suffers from food poisoning. Airplane! stars Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Peter Graves, Lloyd Bridges, Robert Stack, and Lorna Patterson.

Airplane! was a critical and commercial success, grossing $171 million on only a $3.5 million budget. It received generally positive reviews, with the film considered to be one of the funniest movies and screenplays ever. It has a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89 percent audience score. Those who have yet to see the masterpiece that is Airplane will be able to check it out on Paramount+ now to see just why it rightfully deserves the title of one of the funniest movies ever, along with its equally as funny sequel.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other titles coming to Paramount+ this month. Library films and shows include all nine seasons of CBS sitcom The King of Queens, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Footloose, Not Another Teen Movie, The Outsiders, Tommy Boy, and The Big Short. Paramount+ originals include The Thundermans Return, Season 5 of Never Seen Again, and more.

Airplane! is also streaming for free on Pluto TV, but those who have Paramount+ might as well use their subscription wisely. Disaster comedies and parodies are not really made anymore, and Airplane! is a perfect example of why that genre was so great and so underrated. Be sure to watch Airplane! and Airplane II: The Sequel now on Paramount+. Everyone could use a laugh right now, and I can't think of a better movie that definitely help with that.