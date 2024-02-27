Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2024
Plenty of new titles are joining Paramount+ in March 2024, including 'A Gentleman in Moscow,' 'Little Wing,' and 'The Good Wife' spinoff 'Elsbeth.'
New titles are springing up on Paramount+'s mountain of content. With February nearly over and a new month about to begin, the streamer has unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in March 2024.
The roster of March additions includes plenty of new originals, including Never Seen Again Season 5 and Little Wing, a touching family drama starring Brooklynn Prince and inspired by The New Yorker article by Susan Orlean. March will also bring with it the debut of Elsbeth, the Carrie Preston-starring The Good Wife spinoff. Meanwhile, Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be treated to even more all-new titles, including the 1920s-set limited series A Gentleman in Moscow, based on the bestselling novel by Amor Towles and starring Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Other exclusives include War Pony, Raging Grace, and Beyond The Aggressives: 25 Years Later, which reunites queer BIPOC individuals Chin, Octavio, Trevon, and Kisha.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in March 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
March 1
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
All About the Benjamins
An Elephant's Journey*
Angela's Ashes
At Any Price
Awakenings*
Black Sheep (1996)
Blood Out*
Burnt*
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Coming to America
Deception (2008)
Disturbia
Drugstore Cowboy*
Enough Said
Flatliners (1990)
Flyboys*
Footloose (1984)
Frank Miller's Sin City*
Freelancers*
Guns Akimbo*
Happy-Go-Lucky*
In Bloom*
In Too Deep (1999)
Inside Llewyn Davis
Jagged Edge
Lizzie*
Miller's Crossing
Noah (2004)
Not Another Teen Movie
Once Upon a Time in America
Raising Arizona
Requiem for a Dream*
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
St. Elmo's Fire*
The Abyss (1989)
The Big Short
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Dictator
The Drop
The Gift*
The Girl Next Door
The Good Girl
The Outsiders (1983)
The Vatican Tapes*
The Warriors (1979)
Tommy Boy
Wayne's World
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
March 2 - March 10
March 2
The Accused
This Is Where I Leave You
March 3
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
March 6
Air Warriors (Season 11)
March 7
CBS News Specials: State of the Union Address
March 8
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!
Home Again (2017)*
March 10
What Happens Later*
March 11 - March 20
March 11
Sleeping with Other People*
March 13
America's Hidden Stories (Season 3)
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
Peppa Pig (Season 9)
The Amazing Race (Season 36)**
March 19
Carol (2015)*
March 20
The Last Cowboy (Season 4)
March 25 - March 31
March 25
The King of Queens (Seasons 1-9)
March 27
Behind the Music (Season 2)
LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 2)
March 31
Set Up*
Sports: Throughout March
March 1
Serie A – Lazio vs. AC Milan
March 2
Concacaf W Gold Cup Quarterfinals
NCAA Men's Basketball – Arkansas @ Kentucky*
NCAA Men's Basketball – USC @ Washington*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Seton Hall @ UConn*
March 3
Concacaf W Gold Cup Quarterfinals
NCAA Men's Basketball – Indiana @ Maryland*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Michigan @ Ohio State*
Serie A – Napoli vs. Juventus
Barclays Women's Super League – Arsenal vs. Tottenham
March 4
AFC Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1
March 5
AFC Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1
UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. Lazio
UEFA Champions League – Real Sociedad vs. PSG
March 6
AFC Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1
UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. Copenhagen
Concacaf W Gold Cup Semifinals
March 7
UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1
UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1
March 9
NCAA Men's Basketball – Memphis @ FAU*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Texas A&M @ Ole Miss*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Kentucky @ Tennessee*
March 10
NCAA Women's Basketball – Big Ten Conference Women's Championship*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Men's Championship*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Michigan State @ Indiana*
Concacaf W Gold Cup Final
March 11
AFC Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1
March 12
AFC Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1
UEFA Champions League – Barcelona vs. Napoli
UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. Porto
March 13
AFC Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1
UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV
UEFA Champions League – Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan
March 14
UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2
UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2
March 15
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Draw
March 16
NCAA Men's Basketball – Big Ten Men's Semifinals*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Mountain West Men's Championship*
March 17
NCAA Men's Basketball – Atlantic 10 Men's Championship*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Big Ten Men's Championship*
NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show*
March 21
Concacaf Nations League – USA vs. Jamaica
Concacaf Nations League – Panama vs. Mexico
March 24
Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match
March 30
Formula E – 2024 Tokyo E-Prix*
Sail GP – Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix*
NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship*
March 31
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Nampa*
Sports: Throughout March
NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship*
Italian Serie A competition
Concacaf W Gold Cup competition
Concacaf Nations League competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
UEFA Europa League competition
UEFA Europa Conference League competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition