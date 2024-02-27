Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2024

New titles are springing up on Paramount+'s mountain of content. With February nearly over and a new month about to begin, the streamer has unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in March 2024.

The roster of March additions includes plenty of new originals, including Never Seen Again Season 5 and Little Wing, a touching family drama starring Brooklynn Prince and inspired by The New Yorker article by Susan Orlean. March will also bring with it the debut of Elsbeth, the Carrie Preston-starring The Good Wife spinoff. Meanwhile, Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be treated to even more all-new titles, including the 1920s-set limited series A Gentleman in Moscow, based on the bestselling novel by Amor Towles and starring Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Other exclusives include War Pony, Raging Grace, and Beyond The Aggressives: 25 Years Later, which reunites queer BIPOC individuals Chin, Octavio, Trevon, and Kisha.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in March 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).