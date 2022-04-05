✖

Paramount+ just added an iconic '80s horror movie that fright fans are gonna be excited to revisit. The Fly, a dark and gruesome sci-fi flick starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis is now streaming on Paramount+. Goldblum plays a brilliant scientist whose DNA becomes spliced with the DNA of a fly, causing him to gain almost supernatural powers, but then very quickly learning the cost of his hubris. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

The Fly was originally released in 1986 and is loosely based on George Langelaan's 1957 short story of the same name, as well as the 1958 film also of the same name. The Fly (1986) was directed by horror master David Cronenberg, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Charles Edward Pogue. The film was a massive hit with critics and fans alike, receiving universal acclaim and grossing more than $60 million at the box office on a budget of $9 million. To this day, The Fly (1986) is considered to be the largest commercial success of Cronenberg's career. Additionally, the film's make-up effects team — led by Chris Walas and makeup artist Stephan Dupuis — won an Academy Award for Best Makeup.

Paramount+ currently has a number of great horror flicks, in addition to The Fly, including Scream (2022) the franchise sequel-reboot that premiered in theaters just a few months ago. Subscribers of the streaming service can now watch the hit film anytime. Notably, the streamer also features the rest of the Scream franchise films as well, so fans can also check out movies 1-4 in addition to 5. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

The new Scream film officially opened in theaters on Jan. 12 and brings back original franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. In the film, Woodsboro teen Tara (played by Jenna Ortega) is seen being stalked and attacked by Ghostface, similar to how Barrymore's Casey Becker was killed in the first film. Dewey (Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and tells her "it's happening" again, then texts Gail to let her know as well. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who've withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface's murder sprees.