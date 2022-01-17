Jeff Goldblum Takes on Legoland in Exclusive ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Clip

The legend known as Jeff Goldblum returns to Disney+ on Wednesday, Jan. 19, with the second batch of episodes for season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. In the five episodes hitting the streaming service this week, the Independence Day star will explore more of the world around him and give viewers an inside look at some things that they may never have considered before. These episodes will cover Puzzles, Backyards, Birthdays, Tiny Things, and Motorcycles.

National Geographic provided an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com from the “Tiny Things” episode where Goldblum enjoys some time at Legoland with the ideal guests: kids. In the clip, the Jurassic Park star and his tiny companions are working to build their own Lego doppelgangers. While the kids are getting to work and channeling their innate creativity, Goldblum outsources his Mini-Me from a Legoland employee, complete with a pink tee and khaki hat.

“I feel like I know you for the first time,” Goldblum says in awe while examining a smiling kid named Bryce’s work. Goldblum goes on to wax poetic about “seeing the universe through small fry eyes,” and elsewhere in the episode, he explores child chefs and the beauty of building models. Nutopia produces The World According To Jeff Goldblum for National Geographic.

In a 2020 interview with Deadline, Goldblum explained what drew him to the project. “I like to ask questions and I’m interested in the answers, I’m seeking answers,” Goldblum explained. “There’s so many books that I’ve never read and movies that I’ve never seen and pieces of music that I haven’t heard, that I just have an appetite for it.” The series was nominated for the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, proving that people love to see Goldblum be his charming self in various locales. The next five episodes of season 2 of The World According To Jeff Goldblum will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, Jan. 19.