'Ozark' Season 4 Adds Major Rapper to Cast

✖

Ozark Season 4 is adding a certified hip-hop legend to its cast of actors. Per Billboard, Killer Mike, the beloved Grammy-winning MC from Atlanta, Georgia; has been cast in the next season of the Netflix drama. The publication describes the Run the Jewels member's role as a small cameo. However, he will "run into" Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) when she hits "her lowest point."

Will Killer Mike's character lift her spirits during this trying time, or kick her while she's down? Only time will tell. Killer Mike (real name Michael Santiago Render) gave a brief quote to Billboard about the experience, saying, "I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it ... I'm excited."

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

For those unfamiliar with Killer Mike, he's a key figure in modern hip-hip, with roots going back decades. He first made a splash appearing on OutKast songs like "Snappin' & Trappin'," "Land of a Million Drums" and "The Whole World," the latter of which won the 2003 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. He then dropped several solo albums, 2003's Monster and 2012's acclaimed R.A.P. Music.

His biggest mark on hip-hop was still to come after those releases. In 2013, he linked up with rapper/producer El-P (who produced R.A.P. Music) to form Run the Jewels. The duo has become one of the most successful independent hip-hop acts of the past decade, releasing four self-titled albums to critical and commercial success.

They've had several highly successful singles, such as "Close Your Eyes (and Count to F—)," "Blockbuster Night, Part 1," "ooh la la" and "Legend Has It," which famously appeared in a trailer for Black Panther. Other notable tracks include the DJ Shadow collaboration "Nobody Speak" and the Baby Driver soundtrack cut "Chase Me," which Danger Mouse produced.

The Ozark role also won't be Killer Mike's first appearance on Netflix. He starred in the documentary series Trigger Warning with Killer Mike and recently voiced Blacksmith/John Henry in the adult animated movie America: The Motion Picture.

Ozark Season 4 does not have a release date just yet, but it is currently filming. It will be the show's last season. Seasons 1-3, totaling 30 episodes, are currently streaming on Netflix.