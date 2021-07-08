'America: The Motion Picture' Director Matt Thompson Is a 'Very Patriotic Guy' Despite Movie's Tone (Exclusive)

✖

Netflix's new animated film America: The Motion Picture isn't the most conventional love letter to the United States, but director Matt Thompson assures viewers he is "a very patriotic guy" despite what some might think. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, the producer and writer explained his approach to encapsulating America in spirit, warts and all. On top of all that, Thompson had to find a way to make his depiction funny.

Thompson is known for his work on FX's Archer and before that, several shows on Adult Swim. Although none of those shows had strong patriotic themes, he said: "I was a very patriotic guy, but I'm also one of those people that belies it's okay to question your country. But, the point of the movie for me, first, is I just hope everybody has a good time. I'm just trying to make jokes! I just hope you laugh, turn your brain off for a second, have a beer and enjoy it."

With that in mind, Thompson did describe some general views on the legacy of the U.S. that seemed to echo the spirit of his movie. "I believe that America at all times is two sides of the same coin," he said. You know, it's good and bad. We can't have one without the other. That, for me, that's a little bit of the point of the movie — is saying big, loud, brash, vulgar, but also hopeful, thoughtful, bordering on smart at times. I wanted to show those two sides in my own patriotic way."

America: The Motion Picture is a dark comedy described as the "untold, historically accurate" version of the founding of America. In a sci-fi, pseudo-mythical version of the 18th century, it stars Channing Tatum as George Washington, Mason Mantzoukas as Sam Adams, Olivia Munn as Thomas Edison — who is a Chinese woman in this version — Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere and Will Raoul Max Trujillo as Geronimo.

The movie does not shy away from foundational issues in the U.S. like racism, slavery or Native American genocide. Thompson noted that "a lot of people, it seems like, are upset that I didn't go further in calling us into question about our history and our past. And there's a lot of people who think that I went the other way! I was really trying to ride a middle line, and trying to make a movie that I feel represents what America is."

America: The Motion Picture premiered on June 30, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. The ending leaves plenty of room for a sequel, and Thompson said that if the demand is there he would be more than happy to return. He said: "We're waiting to see how the movie does. Frankly, there's an appetite for it because whenever you get this massive of an amazing cast together — I want to see all these people again, for as long as I can!"

"There's just such heavy hitters on this cast that are just so all of them each and every one of them brings something to it," he continued. "I would just like to hang out with them again. And if somebody will give me money to do it, I am 100 percent down for it. For sure."



America: The Motion Picture is streaming now on Netflix. For more on this Netflix addition and all your favorites on the best streaming platforms, stay tuned to the latest from PopCulture.com.