'Ozark' Fans Weigh in on Show's Final Episodes

The final installment of Ozark premiered just over a week ago, and the fan reactions are in. The last 7 episodes of the Netflix original series dropped on Friday, April 29, and most hardcore fans seem to have found time to watch it. The responses on social media have been mixed, but most have found at least something they like about it.

Ozark Season 4, Part 2 closed out the saga of the Byrde family and their involvement in the drug trade. It had its high points and low points like any series, though some fans feel more strongly about it than others. Many felt that the conclusion of this show marks the end of an era at Netflix, as Ozark began when the streamer was in a much different phase of its creative career. It fits in nicely with other prestige TV dramas the likes of which Netflix rarely takes the time to make anymore.

Still, Ozark wasn't perfect, nor was its ending. Fans are still processing the ending and simultaneously reflecting on the entire series as a whole. Here are some of the highlights from the conversation on social media over the last week.