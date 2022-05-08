'Ozark' Fans Weigh in on Show's Final Episodes

By Michael Hein

The final installment of Ozark premiered just over a week ago, and the fan reactions are in. The last 7 episodes of the Netflix original series dropped on Friday, April 29, and most hardcore fans seem to have found time to watch it. The responses on social media have been mixed, but most have found at least something they like about it.

Ozark Season 4, Part 2 closed out the saga of the Byrde family and their involvement in the drug trade. It had its high points and low points like any series, though some fans feel more strongly about it than others. Many felt that the conclusion of this show marks the end of an era at Netflix, as Ozark began when the streamer was in a much different phase of its creative career. It fits in nicely with other prestige TV dramas the likes of which Netflix rarely takes the time to make anymore.

Still, Ozark wasn't perfect, nor was its ending. Fans are still processing the ending and simultaneously reflecting on the entire series as a whole. Here are some of the highlights from the conversation on social media over the last week.

Ruth Langmore

First and foremost, many fans felt that the stand-out performance of the final season came from Julia Garner who played Ruth Langmore. Viewers are looking forward to seeing what Garner takes on as her next project.

Highlights

From video clips to images to simple dialogue quotes, fans shared their favorite highlights from the final batch of Ozark episodes.

Redeeming Moments

Fans who didn't love the final season overall still pointed out their favorite moments. They felt like there were plenty of places for the cast and crew to shine even if the story itself wasn't satisfying for everyone.

Lighting

Many, many fans cracked jokes about the lighting in Ozark -- particularly the final season. The blue-ish, somber visual tone of the show was not just overdone for some fans, it was impractical as it made the screen harder to see on many modern TVs.

Ending

Some fans were satisfied with the ending in spite of its darkness and pessimism.

Award Season

Of course, plenty of fans are looking forward to award season and are expecting the cast and crew of Ozark to get some major praise from their peers in the industry.

Retrospective

Finally, many fans looked back on the entirety of Ozark in retrospect and appreciated it for the sum of its parts. The whole series is streaming now on Netflix.

