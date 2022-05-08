'Ozark' Fans Weigh in on Show's Final Episodes
The final installment of Ozark premiered just over a week ago, and the fan reactions are in. The last 7 episodes of the Netflix original series dropped on Friday, April 29, and most hardcore fans seem to have found time to watch it. The responses on social media have been mixed, but most have found at least something they like about it.
Ozark Season 4, Part 2 closed out the saga of the Byrde family and their involvement in the drug trade. It had its high points and low points like any series, though some fans feel more strongly about it than others. Many felt that the conclusion of this show marks the end of an era at Netflix, as Ozark began when the streamer was in a much different phase of its creative career. It fits in nicely with other prestige TV dramas the likes of which Netflix rarely takes the time to make anymore.
Still, Ozark wasn't perfect, nor was its ending. Fans are still processing the ending and simultaneously reflecting on the entire series as a whole. Here are some of the highlights from the conversation on social media over the last week.
Ruth Langmore
Ruth Langmore— ◢ ◤ Fʀᴀɴᴄᴋ ⊬ ✺ Ψ ☬ ғ̶ᴘ̶ᴇ̶ 🐱🦋 (@IGFrankmaxx) April 29, 2022
One of the best characters of all time #Ozark pic.twitter.com/v7qQRngmks
Ruth Langmore is a Legend, her craft is just out of this world. She deserves all the credit.— Ontshiametse Molekoa (@OntshiametseMo4) May 1, 2022
What a magnificent performance.
Julia Garner 🎞📽🎥 #Ozark pic.twitter.com/8ewsXfPHuR
First and foremost, many fans felt that the stand-out performance of the final season came from Julia Garner who played Ruth Langmore. Viewers are looking forward to seeing what Garner takes on as her next project.
Highlights
"I'm not saying that I love you unconditionally but we have been through a shitload of conditions and I'm still here." 🥲 #Ozark— The Mighty Shalil (@Shalilha) May 2, 2022
laura linney directed the hell out of this scene #ozark pic.twitter.com/vJcP4u8tKY— brittany (@sick_muse) May 2, 2022
From video clips to images to simple dialogue quotes, fans shared their favorite highlights from the final batch of Ozark episodes.
Redeeming Moments
No matter what you ultimately thought of the #Ozark finale, this is undeniably one of the tensest scenes I’ve seen in a drama series in quite some time. My stomach was in KNOTS. Everything from the direction to the writing to the editing to the score… just exceptional. pic.twitter.com/RUF5myToUV— Zoe Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 1, 2022
Fans who didn't love the final season overall still pointed out their favorite moments. They felt like there were plenty of places for the cast and crew to shine even if the story itself wasn't satisfying for everyone.
Lighting
50% of the scenes in ozark have such bad lighting I have no idea who tf is even talking 😂— 🥶 (@aaron_andretti) May 4, 2022
I love the lighting in modern prestige TV shows! Thanks Ozark pic.twitter.com/CxqYlG6WKu— marcus 🇧🇧 (@marcusjdl) May 1, 2022
Many, many fans cracked jokes about the lighting in Ozark -- particularly the final season. The blue-ish, somber visual tone of the show was not just overdone for some fans, it was impractical as it made the screen harder to see on many modern TVs.
Ending
*Spoilers*
That Ozark ending was harrowing as fuck. The predatory glint in Jonah’s eyes. The pride on Wendy and Marty’s faces. Chills. Jonah was the last vestige of humanity the Byrdes had and the show ends with the dark rot consuming them all. A perfect ending. #Ozark— Rōnin (@Wynnston_) May 2, 2022
Some fans were satisfied with the ending in spite of its darkness and pessimism.
Award Season
Just give these ladies their Emmys now #Ozark pic.twitter.com/vbMCfV9ZCt— Lewis Knight (@ThatsOurLewis) April 30, 2022
Of course, plenty of fans are looking forward to award season and are expecting the cast and crew of Ozark to get some major praise from their peers in the industry.
Retrospective
What a brilliant ending! Ozark really pulled off four great seasons with great characters. #Ozarkpic.twitter.com/cKZT8x9vgN— Maeve (@reverieadastra) May 2, 2022
Just want to say hi and a sincere thank you to all the nice folks out there that gave OZARK a spot in their lives over these past few years. Thanks for liking what we loved making for y'all!— Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) April 29, 2022
Finally, many fans looked back on the entirety of Ozark in retrospect and appreciated it for the sum of its parts. The whole series is streaming now on Netflix.