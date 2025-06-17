‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Has Begun Filming, First Set Photo Revealed

It’s almost time to see more of Dr. Robby and the crew at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

Just two months after the end of season one, HBO announced today that the second season of The Pitt has begun filming and will be on our TV screens by January 2026.

The medical drama, which HBO describes as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh,” was a massive word-of-mouth hit for the network this past winter.

After a quiet start, The Pitt worked its way up to being one of the year’s most-watched and hotly-discussed series, in part due to the series’ unorthodox format and subversion of common tropes that plague other medical dramas. It is expected to be a major contender at this year’s Emmy Awards in all categories.

Paging Dr. Robby.



Season 2 of #ThePitt has begun production. Season 1 is streaming now on Max. pic.twitter.com/a49nei2Eyc — Max (@StreamOnMax) June 17, 2025

Each episode is one real-time hour of work in the hospital’s trauma ward, in a similar style to FOX’s early-00s hit series 24. Both seasons follow attending physician Dr. Michael Robinavitch (Noah Wyle of ER fame) through one 15-hour shift.

Along the way, he teaches—and eventually relies on—four newcomers: fourth-year medical student Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell), third-year medical student Victoria Javadi (Shabana Azeez), intern Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), and second-year resident Mel King (Taylor Dearden).

Season one of The Pitt took place in early September, shortly before a mass shooting at a local music festival; season two is already confirmed to take place on the Fourth of July, which will surely lead to plenty of medical emergencies for the hospital staff.

All 15 episodes of The Pitt are now streaming now on HBO Max, and season two will premiere sometime in January.