'One of Us Is Lying' Season 2 Cast Teases New Characters 'Shaking Thing Up': 'Get Ready' (Exclusive)

The stakes are higher than ever on One of Us Is Lying Season 2 as the Murder Club reels from the immediate aftermath of the ominous text message from Simon Says – and there are two newcomers shaking things up at Bayview High. Ahead of the Peacock series' return on Thursday, Oct. 20, showrunner Erica Saleh and cast members Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper Van Grootel (Nate), and Jessica McLeod (Janae) opened up to PopCulture.com about what's to come.

Cochrane teased that Addy will be on "such a rollercoaster of emotion" this season as she deals with the aftermath of Jake's death, while Uche teased, "I think it's fair to say that questions will be answered about that night [that Jake died]." Tejada hinted that there are new characters "coming in hot" as they enter the picture this season.

One of those newcomers is Jake's brother (Joe Witkowski), who is determined to find answers as he returns from college to track down the truth about Jake's supposed disappearance. "He's desperate to find his brother and also pretty suspicious of kind of everyone around him," Saleh told PopCulture of the new character. "[He] isn't sure he believes the official narrative from the police, and just really wants closure and really wants to know the truth."

Another new character this season is Fiona (Doralynn Mui), the new girl at Bayview who causes surprising complications for Nate and Bronwyn. Saleh revealed to PopCulture that One of Us Is Lying fans actually saw Fiona for a "split second" in the pilot when Simon drops an "About That" message about her saying she stabbed her English teacher at her old school before being transferred. "We sort of, you know for good reason, we forgot about her in Season 1," Saleh explained, teasing some "surprising interactions" between Fiona and the Murder Club, specifically Nate. "They're shaking things up for us," van Grootel added to PopCulture. "Get ready." One of Us Is Lying Season 2 is streaming now on Peacock.