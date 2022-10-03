Peacock Launches 'Halloween Horror' Collection for Spooky Season
Spooky season is officially here, and in the crowded streaming landscape, Peacock is making sure it is a go-to spot for Halloween and horror-themed titles! As the streamer begins to stock the first titles from its October 2022 content list, Peacock will also be dishing out plenty of screams with its new Halloween Horror 2022 TV series and movies collection.
Launched on Saturday, Oct. 1, the streamer's Halloween Horror collection features a lineup of titles available for streaming perfect for the Halloween season. The collection features a mix of iconic classics, campy throwbacks, and annual favorites. The lineup is separated into separate collections, including Halloween Horror Nights, Halloween Episodes, and Horror Noire, among others, and features titles including Friday the 13th, Saw, Psycho, and Tremors, as well as fan-favorite franchises, like all eight Harry Potter films, Child's Play, Universal Classic Monsters Collection, and even four Twilight movies. The biggest title of them all, however, is undoubtedly Halloween Ends, the upcoming conclusion to director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy, which is set to hit theaters and also be available for streaming on Friday, Sept. 14.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Peacock's Halloween Horror programming lineup.
Halloween Horror Nights
Halloween II
Frankenstein
Child's Play 2
The Thing
The Wolfman
Saw
Psycho
Letaherface
Krampus
Saw II
Van Helsing
The Bride of Frankenstein
Saw III
Dead Silence
Child's Play 3
Saw IV
Insidious
Black Phone
Saw V
Seed of Chucky
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
Freaky Franchises & Creepy Collections
Universal Classic Monsters Collection
Child's Play Collection
Saw Collection
Psycho Collection
Leprechaun Collection
Tremors Collection
Tales from the Hood Collection
Elvira Collection
Phantasm Collection
Godzilla Collection
Pupper Master Collection
Troma Collection
Peacock Originals
Wolf Like Me
Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween
John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise
The Toolbox Killer
Dr. Death
Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story
Unidentified with Demi Lovato
Monster in the Shadows
Halloween Episodes
The Office
Parks and Recreation
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Modern Family
The Vampire Diaries
The Middle
Superstore
Cheers
Roseanne
George Lopez
Psyche
Murder She Wrote
Horror Noire
Demon Knight
Candyman
The Purge: Election Year
The People Under the Stairs
The Serpent and the Rainbow
Night of the Living Dead
Tales from Hood
Tales from the Hood 2
Tales from the Hood 3
Def by Temptation
Gallow Walkers
Leprechaun in the Hood
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Dead Heist
Queen: The Awakening
Purgatory
Dogface: A Traphouse Horror
Spooky Season
Casper
Aracnhophobia
The Munsters
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Supernatural Academy
E.T.: The Extraterrestrial
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
The Little Witch
Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness
Ghost Squad
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Haunted
Minster High: New Ghoul at School
Teenage Vampire
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Casper's Haunted Christmas
A Monster in Paris
Lil' Monsters
Spine-Chilling Stories
Queer Horror
They/Them
Lyle
Ginger Snaps
13 Nights of Elvira
Elvira's Movie Macabre
Bridge of Chucky
Chucky (TV series)
The Carmilla Movie
Jamie Marks is Dead
The Bride of Frankenstein
Dracula's Daughter
Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II
Nightbreed
Better Watch Out
Bite Marks
B&B