Peacock Launches 'Halloween Horror' Collection for Spooky Season

Spooky season is officially here, and in the crowded streaming landscape, Peacock is making sure it is a go-to spot for Halloween and horror-themed titles! As the streamer begins to stock the first titles from its October 2022 content list, Peacock will also be dishing out plenty of screams with its new Halloween Horror 2022 TV series and movies collection.

Launched on Saturday, Oct. 1, the streamer's Halloween Horror collection features a lineup of titles available for streaming perfect for the Halloween season. The collection features a mix of iconic classics, campy throwbacks, and annual favorites. The lineup is separated into separate collections, including Halloween Horror Nights, Halloween Episodes, and Horror Noire, among others, and features titles including Friday the 13th, Saw, Psycho, and Tremors, as well as fan-favorite franchises, like all eight Harry Potter films, Child's Play, Universal Classic Monsters Collection, and even four Twilight movies. The biggest title of them all, however, is undoubtedly Halloween Ends, the upcoming conclusion to director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy, which is set to hit theaters and also be available for streaming on Friday, Sept. 14.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Peacock's Halloween Horror programming lineup.