‘One Day at a Time’ May Be Revived on CBS All Access

CBS All Access wants to save One Day at a Time from cancellation, but Netflix might be the beloved comedy series’ biggest obstacle.

A new report revealed the CBS streaming service officially put in a bid for at least one more season of the family comedy series to reducer Sony Pictures Television.

According to Vulture, CBS All Access made the bid knowing that Netflix has the power to veto the bid to another streaming platform for at least two years after cancellation.

To help keep the show on the air, the outlet reports executive producer Norman Lear personally spoke with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and asked him to waive the the company’s veto rights. As of Tuesday, however, it appears as though Netflix is refusing to let go of the series despite its premature cancellation.

Should Netflix officially refuse to allow the series to be picked up by another streaming service, the outlet reports Sony is still considering feelers from cable and broadcast networks. Among those prospective networks is CBS-owned cable network Pop TV, which also broadcasts popular comedy series Schitt’s Creek, and The CW. However, both networks would need an additional partner to afford making the Justina Machado-led comedy.

The new report comes a few days after One Day At A Time co-crator Gloria Calderon Kellett teased producers were conversations with multiple “interested parties” about reviving the series for a fourth season, though she did mention that Netflix’s veto power is in play for three years from the premiere of Season 3.

“We are hopeful that maybe there can be special dispensations made so that that’s not the case, especially given Netflix’s tweet about supporting this community and loving the show,” she said on March 28. “You know, if you love us, set us free, I say.”

When news of the show’s cancellation first broke, Netflix’s official Twitter account wrote that the decision was made based on low viewership — Netflix does not release viewer numbers — but that it is not an indication that stories about underrepresented groups are not important.

“… And to anyone who felt see on represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important. The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that me just continue finding ways to tell these stories.”

Could Netflix letting go of their hold of the show be one of those ways? One Day At A Time‘s first three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.