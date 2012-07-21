One of the Best Batman Movies Rises Into Netflix's Top 10

Netflix subscribers just can't seem to get enough of one Batman film in particular. Just a week out from its Friday, July 1 arrival on Netflix's U.S. platform, The Dark Knight Rises is slowly creeping up the streaming charts, becoming one of the most popular films on Netflix for the time being. The film's Netflix success comes as little surprise given that the 2012 Christopher Nolan-directed movie is considered to be one of the best Batman films to be made.

Hitting theaters in July 2012 and acting as a sequel 2008's The Dark Knight and the final installment in Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises is set eight years after Batman, assuming responsibility for the death of Harvey Dent, vanished into the night. When a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist named Bane arrive in Gotham, however, Batman is forced out of exile and into a battle he may not be able to win. The film sees Christian Bale return as Bruce Waybe/Batman, with Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon Levitt, and Morgan Freeman also starring.

The Dark Knight Rises was not only a box office success, not only being Nolan's highest-grossing film, but also the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time at the time of its release, the movie was also a critical success. Of all Batman movies, it is one of the highest ranking among critics. On Metacritic, The Dark Knight Rises ranks No. 2, only falling behind The Dark Knight, and has a Metascore of 78. Although its ranking is slightly lower on Rotten Tomatoes, it still comes in third place, behind The Lego Batman Movie and The Dark Knight.

The film has an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics consensus reading, "The Dark Knight Rises is an ambitious, thoughtful, and potent action film that concludes Christopher Nolan's franchise in spectacular fashion." On the platform, it received a 90% audience score. Writing for Deep Focus Review, critic Brian Eggert wrote, "Christopher Nolan elevates his genre and stretches the limits of blockbuster filmmaking with a boldly artistic, wildly ambitious production that is as evocative as it is impressive."

Given the film's critical success, it comes as little surprise that The Dark Knight Rises currently ranks No. 4 on Netflix U.S. Top 10 movies chart, falling just behind Mean Girls at No. 3, the star-studded musical Sing 2 at No. 2, and the new hit documentary Girl in the Picture at No. 1. The Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson-starring Netflix original film Man from Toronto rounds out the Top 5. The film is also finding high interest in Netflix's other markets, with Flixptraol data showing that The Dark Knight Rises ranked as the most popular movie on Netflix Venezuela on Thursday, July 7. The Dark Knight Rises is available for streaming on Netflix now.