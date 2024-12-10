‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ Movie With Jim Carrey Isn’t Streaming in 2024

The Christmas season is not complete without a visit from the Grinch. However, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey, is not available to stream in 2024. Outside of purchasing the movie, the only way to watch it is through a cable subscription or a digital equivalent.

However, other Grinch movies/specials are streaming. More on that below.

About Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The film was directed by Ron Howard and was the first live-action, feature-length adaptation of a Seuss story. The beloved book was published in 1957.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas hit theaters in November 2000 and stars Carrey as The Grinch. Thanks in part to the intricate make-up Carrey wore to bring the all-green character to life, the movie won the Oscar for Best Makeup. The movie was also nominated for the Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design Oscars. Although How the Grinch Stole Christmas was not a big hit with critics, audiences rushed to see it. It grossed $345 million and was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2000. It is still the third-highest-grossing holiday movie of all time, behind only 2018’s animated The Grinch and Home Alone.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966) Is Streaming for 2024

This year, Peacock is home to the first adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the iconic 1966 TV special directed by Chuck Jones and Ben Washam. That version of the story was narrated by Boris Karloff, who also voiced the Grinch, and has become a perennial holiday classic. The 1966 special is only available on Peacock.

The Grinch (2018) Is Streaming for 2024

Key art for ‘The Grinch’ (Credit: Universal Pictures)

In 2018, Universal Pictures adapted The Grinch again, enlisting its animation studio Illumination to produce the film. It was directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing The Grinch. The movie was a box office smash, grossing $511 million worldwide, proving that audiences still love watching the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes. The Grinch is available on Peacock.

Surprisingly, although The Grinch was a huge hit, Universal never put a sequel into development. Illumination isn’t against making sequels, as the studio has produced the Despicable Me franchise, which includes four main movies and two Minions movies.